Pranked: FoodPanda delivers dozens of coffee orders to random Phuket neighborhood | The Thaiger

Phuket
Pranked: FoodPanda delivers dozens of coffee orders to random Phuket neighborhood
Coffee with dash of cream? More like a dash chaos. One Phuket street was crowded FoodPanda delivery drivers yesterday, all with the same order. Coffee. Lots of coffee. It’s estimated that a prankster ordered nearly 100 cups of coffee along with waffles and noodles to a random neighborhood.
One resident posted on Facebook that she received an order for 13 cups of coffee. And then the drivers keep coming. She posted a photo of around 7, probably confused, FoodPanda drivers parked on her soi. The Nation Thailand said the drivers handed the food and drinks over for free.
FoodPanda plans to track down and press charges on the user who made the orders, the Nation says. The company tried to reach out to the user, but the person could not be reached.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
💢 #ภูเก็ต คนส่งฟู้ดแพนด้ากุมขมับ! หนุ่มปริศนาแกล้งสั่งกาแฟนับ 100 แก้ว แต่ให้ที่อยู่บ้านคนอื่น แถมโทรสั่งวันละ 3 รอบ.อ่านข่าวเต็มคลิก: https://bit.ly/34t4uZ2
Posted by เสียงประชาชน คนภูเก็ต Phuket People’s Voice on Sunday, August 23, 2020
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Student charged with fatal recklessness for cheerleader’s death
A university student is charged with fatal recklessness after she allegedly ordered a cheerleader at practice to run until she collapsed. 19 year old Phornphiphat “Nong Mint” Eaddam, a first year student at Rajabhat University in Phuket, died at a local hospital. The second year student known as Prae allegedly forced the first year student to run 8 laps at the university as a punishment for mistakes made at practice. Police did not release her full name for her protection. Nong Mint collapsed on the sixth lap and died the next morning at Vachira Phuket Hospital. The autopsy report says […]
Tourism
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
OPINION Damned if they do and damed if they don’t. Thailand is now taking a decisive step towards reopenits its borders to tourists with a pilot project in Phuket this October. The pilot precedes the annual high-season, and if successful, then will form the basis of a wider push for re-opening the country’s borders to the lucrative tourist market. TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn says there are risks, whatever they decide. “There is a risk in the new tourism model, but if we don’t open there is a bigger risk for the economy.” But the restrictions put on the ‘experiment’ are […]
Tourism
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
A number of prominent physicians, some advisors to the Ministry of Public Health and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, have posted on social media this weekend that they strongly oppose opening Thailand to tourists in any way, shape or form. Their concerns follow the government’s announcement yesterday of its plan to cautiously reopen the southern resort island of Phuket to a limited number of foreign tourists beginning October 1. The plan is approved in principle, but needs final approval from the CCSA and Ministry of Public Health, which largely comprise doctors. Dr Thira Woratanarat, an advisor to the Ministry […]
Pranked: FoodPanda delivers dozens of coffee orders to random Phuket neighborhood
Cabling fire cuts comms and electricity to parts of Pattaya
Thailand plans for global cannabis trade
Bali’s borders closed to international tourists the end of 2020
Floods wash up the North, Northeast prepares as Mekong rises
Student charged with fatal recklessness for cheerleader’s death
Monarchy critic faces charges for Facebook page
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
Police arrest truck driver carrying 140,000 meth pills
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
Anger as officials visit home of child who made 3-fingered salute – VIDEO
Teenager allegedly stole 2 million baht from high schoolers
Thai nationals overseas voice support for anti-government protesters
Bangkok hosts Thailand’s first Andy Warhol exhibition
3 died, others hospitalised in Northeast Thailand crash
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
Separate licence to be required for big bikes
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
Medical tourists are permitted to come to Thailand at this time
The year of living dangerously – Thai protesters utter the unthinkable
SE Asia’s most popular islands still ‘on hold’ as they wait to re-open to international tourists
NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
PM’s security beefed-up after car chase on expressway
Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs
Covid-19 case detected outside state quarantine, first in weeks
Thai PM voices concern over students’ 3 finger salute
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats2 days ago
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
- Tourism3 days ago
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
- Opinion6 hours ago
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
- Phuket2 days ago
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption
- Politics2 days ago
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
- Politics3 days ago
FoodPanda added to boycott list over protest reporting
- Bangkok2 days ago
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court