Phuket

Pranked: FoodPanda delivers dozens of coffee orders to random Phuket neighborhood

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

4 mins ago

 on 

Pranked: FoodPanda delivers dozens of coffee orders to random Phuket neighborhood | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook: Ntpp Tian
Coffee with dash of cream? More like a dash chaos. One Phuket street was crowded FoodPanda delivery drivers yesterday, all with the same order. Coffee. Lots of coffee. It’s estimated that a prankster ordered nearly 100 cups of coffee along with waffles and noodles to a random neighborhood.

One resident posted on Facebook that she received an order for 13 cups of coffee. And then the drivers keep coming. She posted a photo of around 7, probably confused, FoodPanda drivers parked on her soi. The Nation Thailand said the drivers handed the food and drinks over for free.

FoodPanda plans to track down and press charges on the user who made the orders, the Nation says. The company tried to reach out to the user, but the person could not be reached.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

💢 #ภูเก็ต คนส่งฟู้ดแพนด้ากุมขมับ! หนุ่มปริศนาแกล้งสั่งกาแฟนับ 100 แก้ว แต่ให้ที่อยู่บ้านคนอื่น แถมโทรสั่งวันละ 3 รอบ.อ่านข่าวเต็มคลิก: https://bit.ly/34t4uZ2

Posted by เสียงประชาชน คนภูเก็ต Phuket People’s Voice on Sunday, August 23, 2020

 

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

