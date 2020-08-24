Pranked: FoodPanda delivers dozens of coffee orders to random Phuket neighborhood | The Thaiger

Coffee with dash of cream? More like a dash chaos. One Phuket street was crowded FoodPanda delivery drivers yesterday, all with the same order. Coffee. Lots of coffee. It’s estimated that a prankster ordered nearly 100 cups of coffee along with waffles and noodles to a random neighborhood.

One resident posted on Facebook that she received an order for 13 cups of coffee. And then the drivers keep coming. She posted a photo of around 7, probably confused, FoodPanda drivers parked on her soi. The Nation Thailand said the drivers handed the food and drinks over for free.

FoodPanda plans to track down and press charges on the user who made the orders, the Nation says. The company tried to reach out to the user, but the person could not be reached.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand