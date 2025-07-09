Boozy brawl: Drunk lovers trash Pattaya flat and attack cops

Drunk couple smashed bottles, slicing themselves and flooding floor with blood

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
337 1 minute read
Boozy brawl: Drunk lovers trash Pattaya flat and attack cops
Photo courtesy of Channel 7 News

A wild late-night brawl between a pair of drunken lovers erupted into chaos in Pattaya, leaving shattered glass, bloody floors and even bruised police in its wake.

At 1.39am yesterday, July 8, Pattaya City Police Radio Centre received a frantic call about a violent altercation inside an apartment building on Soi Kopai 4 in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. Patrol officers and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation raced to the scene, prepared for trouble.

They arrived at a third-floor room to find 32 year old Wanphen and 36 year old Lalita, a same sex couple, locked in a furious row. Bloodstains trailed from the staircase to the front door, a grim testament to the night’s drama.

According to witnesses, the pair were visibly drunk and had been hurling glass bottles at each other in a fit of rage. The broken shards caused deep cuts to their legs and bodies, with blood pooling across the floor and dripping down the walkway.

Rescue workers attempted to step in to provide first aid but were met with screams and defiance. The couple refused help, swearing loudly and shoving away any efforts to calm them down.

When police officers tried to break up the fight, the situation spiralled even further out of control. One of the women lashed out, punching an officer in the chest. Despite the assault, no charges were pressed, as police understood both were heavily intoxicated and out of control.

In the end, officers managed to separate the couple long enough to issue a final warning. They advised the building’s owner to evict the pair immediately to prevent further disruption.

Related Articles

As the women were escorted from the room, they continued shouting insults at each other without pause, reported Channel 7 News.

An apartment staff member confirmed this was not their first meltdown.

“They moved in earlier this month, and there was already a big fight on June 24. Police had to come that time as well. It was chaos.”

This time, the owner decided enough was enough. The couple was officially blacklisted and banned from renting in the building again.

Police recorded the incident as evidence and arranged for both women to be taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Latest Thailand News
Foul play: Buriram village choked by giant chicken farm nightmare Thailand News

Foul play: Buriram village choked by giant chicken farm nightmare

4 minutes ago
By the river’s edge: Life along Bangkok’s khlongs Bangkok Travel

By the river’s edge: Life along Bangkok’s khlongs

6 minutes ago
Thai exports face threat from proposed 36% US tariff Business News

Thai exports face threat from proposed 36% US tariff

12 minutes ago
Wave of caution: Patong stages tsunami drill to save lives Phuket News

Wave of caution: Patong stages tsunami drill to save lives

22 minutes ago
Man throws stones at cars in Bangkok, subdued by locals (video) Bangkok News

Man throws stones at cars in Bangkok, subdued by locals (video)

29 minutes ago
Sweet crisis: Thailand races to rescue record longan harvest Business News

Sweet crisis: Thailand races to rescue record longan harvest

37 minutes ago
Online date vanishes with Thai man&#8217;s pickup after resort stay Thailand News

Online date vanishes with Thai man’s pickup after resort stay

44 minutes ago
Major drug network dismantled in Thonburi by police operation Crime News

Major drug network dismantled in Thonburi by police operation

54 minutes ago
Fermented fury: Barefoot pensioner splashes Hun Sen portrait Bangkok News

Fermented fury: Barefoot pensioner splashes Hun Sen portrait

60 minutes ago
Monks defrocked in Prachin Buri for drug use and theft Crime News

Monks defrocked in Prachin Buri for drug use and theft

1 hour ago
Thailand’s quiet bond with South Sudan takes off Thailand News

Thailand’s quiet bond with South Sudan takes off

1 hour ago
Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan Crime News

Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan

1 hour ago
Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video) Phuket News

Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video)

2 hours ago
Chiang Rai man claims worms emerge from skin after forest visit Thailand News

Chiang Rai man claims worms emerge from skin after forest visit

2 hours ago
Aussie lawyer’s massage ends in mystery after powder discovery Koh Samui News

Aussie lawyer’s massage ends in mystery after powder discovery

2 hours ago
Cambodia blocks medicine transfer at Thai border amid tensions Thailand News

Cambodia blocks medicine transfer at Thai border amid tensions

2 hours ago
Boozy brawl: Drunk lovers trash Pattaya flat and attack cops Pattaya News

Boozy brawl: Drunk lovers trash Pattaya flat and attack cops

2 hours ago
Khon Kaen council member accused of assaulting two young girls Crime News

Khon Kaen council member accused of assaulting two young girls

2 hours ago
Tangmo&#8217;s mother greenlights Netflix documentary on mysterious death Thailand News

Tangmo’s mother greenlights Netflix documentary on mysterious death

3 hours ago
Pattaya takes off: New flights promise tourism boom and big bucks Pattaya News

Pattaya takes off: New flights promise tourism boom and big bucks

3 hours ago
Wrong toon: Taxi driver snaps after 6-hour cartoon caper to Pattaya Pattaya News

Wrong toon: Taxi driver snaps after 6-hour cartoon caper to Pattaya

3 hours ago
Rainy horror: Phuket-bound tour bus topples in ‘killer curve’ crash Phuket News

Rainy horror: Phuket-bound tour bus topples in ‘killer curve’ crash

3 hours ago
Thai forces disrupt cross-border motorcycle smuggling operation Crime News

Thai forces disrupt cross-border motorcycle smuggling operation

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s short-haul bookings dip, long-haul travel remains strong Business News

Thailand’s short-haul bookings dip, long-haul travel remains strong

3 hours ago
3 thieves arrested for stealing luxury bags worth over 1 million baht Bangkok News

3 thieves arrested for stealing luxury bags worth over 1 million baht

4 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
337 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x