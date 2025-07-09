Boozy brawl: Drunk lovers trash Pattaya flat and attack cops

A wild late-night brawl between a pair of drunken lovers erupted into chaos in Pattaya, leaving shattered glass, bloody floors and even bruised police in its wake.

At 1.39am yesterday, July 8, Pattaya City Police Radio Centre received a frantic call about a violent altercation inside an apartment building on Soi Kopai 4 in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. Patrol officers and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation raced to the scene, prepared for trouble.

They arrived at a third-floor room to find 32 year old Wanphen and 36 year old Lalita, a same sex couple, locked in a furious row. Bloodstains trailed from the staircase to the front door, a grim testament to the night’s drama.

According to witnesses, the pair were visibly drunk and had been hurling glass bottles at each other in a fit of rage. The broken shards caused deep cuts to their legs and bodies, with blood pooling across the floor and dripping down the walkway.

Rescue workers attempted to step in to provide first aid but were met with screams and defiance. The couple refused help, swearing loudly and shoving away any efforts to calm them down.

When police officers tried to break up the fight, the situation spiralled even further out of control. One of the women lashed out, punching an officer in the chest. Despite the assault, no charges were pressed, as police understood both were heavily intoxicated and out of control.

In the end, officers managed to separate the couple long enough to issue a final warning. They advised the building’s owner to evict the pair immediately to prevent further disruption.

As the women were escorted from the room, they continued shouting insults at each other without pause, reported Channel 7 News.

An apartment staff member confirmed this was not their first meltdown.

“They moved in earlier this month, and there was already a big fight on June 24. Police had to come that time as well. It was chaos.”

This time, the owner decided enough was enough. The couple was officially blacklisted and banned from renting in the building again.

Police recorded the incident as evidence and arranged for both women to be taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.