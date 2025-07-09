Khon Kaen council member accused of assaulting two young girls

A recently elected municipal council member in Khon Kaen has been accused of sexually assaulting two eight year old girls in a local village. The incident, which occurred on July 6, has caused significant concern in the community.

According to reports, the two victims, referred to as Girl A and Girl B, went to play at a friend’s house in the same village. Upon arrival, they discovered their friend was not home.

At that moment, the municipal council member from the neighbourhood, known only as S, called them into his house. Unaware of his intentions, the girls entered, whereupon S allegedly forced Girl A to undress and proceeded to assault her using his tongue. He then reportedly kissed, touched, and groped Girl B.

After these distressing events, the girls returned to their home in fear and confided in their grandmother about what had happened. Upon learning of the incident, the family immediately reported it to the village head and took the girls to Somdej Phra Yupparat Kranuan Hospital. Medical examination confirmed that an assault had indeed occurred, reported KhaoSod.

The children’s guardians subsequently filed a complaint with the investigating officers at Kranuan Police Station. Meanwhile, attempts to reach S for comments were unsuccessful, as his house was found closed and unoccupied when journalists visited.

In similar news, a former news anchor and current advisor to a Senate subcommittee has accused a senator of attempting to rape her at a condominium in Bangkok’s Bang Sue area.

The woman, Natthasinee “Kwan” Pinyopiyavid, announced on Facebook that she would hold a press conference at Parliament on July 8, to publicly address the alleged assault.

Before the conference, Natthasinee provided details of the incident to Thai media and confirmed that she had already lodged a formal complaint at Tao Poon Police Station.