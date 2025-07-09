Cambodia blocks medicine transfer at Thai border amid tensions

Since the onset of the Thailand-Cambodia situation, the transfer of emergency patients through the Chong Chom checkpoint has been non-existent. Recently, Cambodia declined the receipt of medication for ongoing patients despite Thailand’s facilitation.

Yesterday, July 8, at the permanent border crossing in Chong Chom, located in Mueang subdistrict, Kap Choeng district, Surin province, Lieutenant General Anuphap Sirimanon, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Army (RTA), and Major General Winthai Suvaree, the RTA spokesperson, visited the area to monitor the Thai-Cambodian border situation.

They received briefings on the humanitarian aspects, allowing Cambodian students to cross the border under controlled measures, which, so far, has not faced any issues. However, in the afternoon of July 8, Cambodia refused to allow the transportation of medicines across the border for patients, without providing a reason for this refusal.

Sumet Butdee, head of the International Communicable Disease Control checkpoint at Chong Chom, explained the humanitarian medical support for Cambodian patients. The humanitarian medical care follows the guidelines set by the army, with emergency patient transfers facilitated for Cambodia.

Despite the current situation, Cambodia has suspended patient transfers through Chong Chom. Thailand remains prepared for any coordination, although there has been none.

Most Cambodian patients are using routes through Laos and entering via the permanent Chong Mek checkpoint in Ubon Ratchathani province. For those requiring ongoing medication, such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer patients needing chemotherapy, Cambodian patients receiving treatment in Thailand usually purchase medications to take back.

Thai officials facilitate this by providing medications at the checkpoint for collection. Despite the unrest, Thailand has delivered some medications, but as of 2pm on the day of the report, Cambodia has refused to accept these.

Thai officials continue to strive to provide humanitarian assistance. This issue may stem from a misunderstanding, with Cambodian media reporting misleading information, claiming Thailand prohibited medicine transfers at Chong Chom.

Patients are responsible for their medication costs, but it is emphasised that Thailand has no objections to facilitating medication delivery for continuous treatment.

When asked about the reasons behind Cambodia’s refusal to accept medications for patients, Sumet stated that he was unaware of the reasons.

The checkpoint’s role is solely to facilitate the delivery of medications. There have been no emergency patient transfers since the situation began, but Thailand is ready to act if requested by Cambodia, reported KhaoSod.