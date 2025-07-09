Cambodia blocks medicine transfer at Thai border amid tensions

Patients left in limbo as medical cooperation stalls at key checkpoint

Cambodia blocks medicine transfer at Thai border amid tensions
Picture courtesy of Matichon

Since the onset of the Thailand-Cambodia situation, the transfer of emergency patients through the Chong Chom checkpoint has been non-existent. Recently, Cambodia declined the receipt of medication for ongoing patients despite Thailand’s facilitation.

Yesterday, July 8, at the permanent border crossing in Chong Chom, located in Mueang subdistrict, Kap Choeng district, Surin province, Lieutenant General Anuphap Sirimanon, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Army (RTA), and Major General Winthai Suvaree, the RTA spokesperson, visited the area to monitor the Thai-Cambodian border situation.

They received briefings on the humanitarian aspects, allowing Cambodian students to cross the border under controlled measures, which, so far, has not faced any issues. However, in the afternoon of July 8, Cambodia refused to allow the transportation of medicines across the border for patients, without providing a reason for this refusal.

Sumet Butdee, head of the International Communicable Disease Control checkpoint at Chong Chom, explained the humanitarian medical support for Cambodian patients. The humanitarian medical care follows the guidelines set by the army, with emergency patient transfers facilitated for Cambodia.

Despite the current situation, Cambodia has suspended patient transfers through Chong Chom. Thailand remains prepared for any coordination, although there has been none.

Most Cambodian patients are using routes through Laos and entering via the permanent Chong Mek checkpoint in Ubon Ratchathani province. For those requiring ongoing medication, such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer patients needing chemotherapy, Cambodian patients receiving treatment in Thailand usually purchase medications to take back.

Picture courtesy of Matichon

Thai officials facilitate this by providing medications at the checkpoint for collection. Despite the unrest, Thailand has delivered some medications, but as of 2pm on the day of the report, Cambodia has refused to accept these.

Thai officials continue to strive to provide humanitarian assistance. This issue may stem from a misunderstanding, with Cambodian media reporting misleading information, claiming Thailand prohibited medicine transfers at Chong Chom.

Patients are responsible for their medication costs, but it is emphasised that Thailand has no objections to facilitating medication delivery for continuous treatment.

When asked about the reasons behind Cambodia’s refusal to accept medications for patients, Sumet stated that he was unaware of the reasons.

The checkpoint’s role is solely to facilitate the delivery of medications. There have been no emergency patient transfers since the situation began, but Thailand is ready to act if requested by Cambodia, reported KhaoSod.

Cambodia blocks medicine transfer at Thai border amid tensions

I can attest to the challenges at the Thai-Cambodian border. On June 25, I attempted to enter Thailand from Cambodia with a medical certificate and my Thai-registered vehicle, which was allowed to stay in Cambodia until July 8. Despite this, Thai military rejected my entry and instructed me to fly from Siem Reap to Sisaket via Bangkok instead. This experience highlights the ongoing difficulties individuals face seeking essential medical care.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
