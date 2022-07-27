Connect with us

Pattaya

Blaze breaks out at Pattaya hotel

Published

 on 

Photo by Pattaya Mail.

A fire broke out on the seventh floor of a Pattaya hotel earlier this week. The blaze ripped through a storage room with electrical boxes at the LK Royal Suite Hotel on July 25. The hotel is located in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, and the fire was put out by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. Once they arrived, the firefighters checked to make sure the fire wouldn’t start up again.

The hotel was not evacuated, although some guests went to the parking lot on their own. Other guests watched the fire and the inspection from their balconies.

There have been a few hotel fires this year in various parts of Thailand. In March, a fire broke out at a luxury hotel in Bangkok. Guests were evacuated, and there were no reports of deaths and injuries.

Also in March, a massive fire completely destroyed a villa at a luxury resort on Koh Kut. The blaze burned the villa to the ground. A group of 15 people, including a famous pediatrician, had been staying there. When escaping from the balcony, the pediatrician fractured her spine. She also needed multiple stitches for injuries on her head. The mayor of Koh Kut an investigation found that the villa had smoke detectors and a warning system, but they malfunctioned at the time of the fire.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics24 seconds ago

Irony of mini coup not lost on Thailand’s Interior Minister
Best of17 mins ago

Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for 2022
World37 mins ago

Sri Lanka former president’s stay in Singapore extended
Sponsored1 day ago

Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Philippines51 mins ago

UPDATE: Latest information about Philippine earthquakes – four dead
Central Thailand1 hour ago

Bomb explosion injures 5 students in a Thailand school
Pattaya1 hour ago

Indian tourist in Pattaya claims his wallet with 17,000 baht stolen
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

Foreigner’s body found off Phuket beach
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

New studies show Covid-19 started in Wuhan market, not lab
Cannabis2 hours ago

Thailand’s cannabis cottage industry set to fly high
Pattaya3 hours ago

Blaze breaks out at Pattaya hotel
Best of3 hours ago

Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
Thailand3 hours ago

8 common problems for Thai consumers addressed
Central Thailand3 hours ago

Dead man walking – after being ‘dead’ for 25 years, Thai man receives new ID card
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bangkok film festival urged to avoid deep south torture movies
Bangkok4 hours ago

Flood warning to Bangkok & 10 provinces along Chao Phraya River
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending