Blaze breaks out at Pattaya hotel

A fire broke out on the seventh floor of a Pattaya hotel earlier this week. The blaze ripped through a storage room with electrical boxes at the LK Royal Suite Hotel on July 25. The hotel is located in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, and the fire was put out by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. Once they arrived, the firefighters checked to make sure the fire wouldn’t start up again.

The hotel was not evacuated, although some guests went to the parking lot on their own. Other guests watched the fire and the inspection from their balconies.

There have been a few hotel fires this year in various parts of Thailand. In March, a fire broke out at a luxury hotel in Bangkok. Guests were evacuated, and there were no reports of deaths and injuries.

Also in March, a massive fire completely destroyed a villa at a luxury resort on Koh Kut. The blaze burned the villa to the ground. A group of 15 people, including a famous pediatrician, had been staying there. When escaping from the balcony, the pediatrician fractured her spine. She also needed multiple stitches for injuries on her head. The mayor of Koh Kut an investigation found that the villa had smoke detectors and a warning system, but they malfunctioned at the time of the fire.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail