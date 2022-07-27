Connect with us

Thailand

8 common problems for Thai consumers addressed

Published

 on 

PHOTO: TCC addresses 8 common consumer problems. (via NNT)

Scam calls and texts, being cheated, pricy expenses… everything isn’t always rosy in the Land of Smiles. Now, the Thailand Consumers Council has drawn up a list of eight typical real-life issues that are decreasing the quality of life for consumers in the country.

During a meeting with the Senate Committee on Human Rights, Rights and Liberty, and Consumers Protection on Monday, the TCC laid out the list of problems they identified in the areas of the environment, goods and services, health and medicine, accommodation and property, public utilities, telecommunication, and transportation.

  1. The high cost of public transportation
  2. Being cheated by sellers of defective goods
  3. High cost of services at private hospitals
  4. Being taken advantage of by public service operators
  5. Abuse of marijuana as a recreational herb and food ingredient
  6. Bureaucratic obstacles to installing household solar-panel systems
  7. Scammers sending SMS messages, and calls from call-centre gangs
  8. Being taken advantage of by property developers

After laying out these nuisances for consumers across various facets of daily life in Thailand, the TCC proposed some solutions and asked senators and the Cabinet to intervene and enact rules and legislation. They requested a decrease in government overregulation of solar panels that help households save on electric costs and an increase in government under-regulation of the legalisation of cannabis that has led to rampant recreational use.

They also requested some governmental price controls on medical treatment and transportation.  Public transportation costs should be capped at 10% of the minimum wage, according to the TCC’s suggestion to the Cabinet. And they implored a measure that would push private hospitals to use standard pricing for emergency treatments as laid out by the National Health Security Office.

Private hospitals have prices set by the Medical Council of Thailand, but the TCC argued that high salaries set by the council make the cost of treatment too high. When patients come in an emergency, they often can’t choose which hospital to go to and end up bankrupted from much costlier private hospital fees.

The TCC also asked the government to be more proactive in battling call centre scammers sending SMS messages and making phone calls to bilk consumers out of money in various ways. Authorities recently busted a man trafficking Chinese call centre scam workers and added a prefix to all calls coming from IP phone numbers likely to be used by scammers to flag the calls as people receive them.

Finally, addressing consumers being swindled by goods and services and property developers, the TCC called for a bill making defective goods the responsibility of the sellers and manufacturers. The secretary of the Senate panel suggested the TCC should negotiate first and then file civil lawsuits against businesses when consumers complain.

The TCC also argued that property developers be forbidden from keeping funds customers deposit to purchase houses or condos if the buyer is unable to be approved for a bank loan and the deal falls through.

The Senate committee advised the TCC to improve advocacy and safety for Thai consumers by sharing information and working in collaboration with the Office of the Consumer Protection Board.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics17 seconds ago

Irony of mini coup not lost on Thailand’s Interior Minister
Best of17 mins ago

Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for 2022
World37 mins ago

Sri Lanka former president’s stay in Singapore extended
Sponsored1 day ago

Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Philippines51 mins ago

UPDATE: Latest information about Philippine earthquakes – four dead
Central Thailand1 hour ago

Bomb explosion injures 5 students in a Thailand school
Pattaya1 hour ago

Indian tourist in Pattaya claims his wallet with 17,000 baht stolen
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

Foreigner’s body found off Phuket beach
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

New studies show Covid-19 started in Wuhan market, not lab
Cannabis2 hours ago

Thailand’s cannabis cottage industry set to fly high
Pattaya3 hours ago

Blaze breaks out at Pattaya hotel
Best of3 hours ago

Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
Thailand3 hours ago

8 common problems for Thai consumers addressed
Central Thailand3 hours ago

Dead man walking – after being ‘dead’ for 25 years, Thai man receives new ID card
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bangkok film festival urged to avoid deep south torture movies
Bangkok4 hours ago

Flood warning to Bangkok & 10 provinces along Chao Phraya River
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending