Fire breaks out at luxury hotel in Bangkok, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at the 18-storey luxury hotel in Bangkok early this morning. There were no reports of deaths and injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters say it may have started at a pile of trash outside the hotel and moved up the electricity pole to the wires connected to the eighth floor of the hotel.

At around 3am, a fire was reported on the eighth floor of the hotel on Si Ayutthaya Road in the Phraya Thai area of Bangkok. Officers from Phraya Thai Police Station and the Office of Disaster Prevention Mitigation were called to the scene. Firefighters brought three fire trucks to the scene.

Guests at the hotel, both Thais and foreigners, were evacuated. It took firefighters around 15 minutes to stop the fire and clear the smoke. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters investigated the area and say it may have started at a pile of trash outside and moved up to the eighth level from the electricity pole and connecting wires. A further investigation on the cause of the fire would be conducted later.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Prachachat