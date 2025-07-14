Woman admits false motorcycle theft claim in Bangkok after dispute

Emotional fallout leads to fabricated crime

Bright Choomanee
3 hours ago
Last Updated: Monday, July 14, 2025
Woman admits false motorcycle theft claim in Bangkok after dispute
A 34 year old woman reported her motorcycle stolen by her boyfriend, prompting police action in Taling Chan district, Bangkok. The woman later admitted the theft claim was false, driven by anger over alleged domestic abuse.

Officers at Taling Chan Police Station were informed of the theft yesterday, July 13. The woman, identified as Kanda, alleged that her motorcycle, registered in Bangkok, was stolen by her boyfriend, Kritsada.

The incident reportedly took place at the entrance of Chaiyaphruek 13 Alley. Acting swiftly, officers tracked the motorcycle to the Chaiyaphruek Tunnel area, apprehending Kritsada near Seri Golf Course on the railway road in Taling Chan district.

Once Kanda and Kritsada were brought to the police station, Kanda retracted her statement, clarifying that there had been no theft. She explained that her report was made out of anger, following an alleged assault by Kritsada, who had taken her motorcycle.

With the situation resolved, the motorcycle was returned to Kanda, and she contacted emergency services to cancel the initial report, reported KhaoSod.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has since issued a reminder to file accurate reports, warning that false claims may result in legal consequences for filing a false report.

In similar news, a man accused of stealing a motorcycle was caught by locals in a Pattaya alleyway after allegedly trying to avoid arrest by faking intoxication.

The incident occurred around 7.30am on July 3 at the intersection of Soi Bongkot and Soi Arunothai. Pattaya City Police were notified shortly afterwards.

Police Colonel Anek Srathongyoo, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, responded to the call. Officers arrived to find a crowd surrounding the suspect, whose erratic movements and slurred speech appeared to be an act intended to confuse both the public and law enforcement.

The suspect was discovered with a stolen black Honda PCX motorcycle bearing the license plate 4 กช 8788 Chon Buri. The owner, 33 year old Sathaporn Nonthuean, told reporters that his bike had gone missing around 3am from an apartment complex located on Soi Bongkot.

