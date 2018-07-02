Pattaya
10,000 runners expected for this year’s Pattaya Marathon
A major international sporting date in Thailand’s calendar of festivals and events is the Pattaya Marathon, and 2018 marks the 27th edition of this popular race with organisers expecting 10,000 runners from around the world. The event is being held on July 15.
The ‘Pattaya Marathon 2018’ race route is designed to impress both participants and spectators. It begins at Central Festival Pattaya Beach on Pattaya Beach Road and runs alongside Jomtien Beach, passing Pattaya walking street, Bali Hai Pier and Borommaratchachonnani Bridge on the way. There’s a challenging uphill stretch of 2 km towards Khao Phra Tamnak, Jomtien Sai 2, Sukumvit Road and Chaiyaphruek Road before the route turns back to Pattaya Beach Road and the finish line.
The ‘Pattaya Marathon 2018’ race program includes five categories of run – the 42.195 km full marathon, 21.100 km half-marathon, 10.550 km quarter marathon, wheelchair quarter marathon, 3.7 km student fun run and a fun run.
The full marathon starts at 3am, while the half-marathon begins at 5am from Bali Hai Pier and runs the same route as the full marathon from this point. The quarter marathon starts from Bali Hai Pier at 5.45am with its route passing the lighthouse and Pattaya view point and continuing downhill at Khao Phra Tamnak to Pattaya 3 Road before turning back to the starting point for the finish.
The wheelchair quarter marathon starts at 6.20am while the students fun run and fun run get under way at 6.30am from the Dolphin Circle in North Pattaya, and these head to Sukhumvit Road and back along Beach Road again for the finish.
Rewards for runners include souvenirs, shirts, trophies, medals and cash for the top five runners in the 42.195 km marathon, 21.100 km half-marathon, 10.5 km quarter marathon, 3.7 km fun run, 3.7 wheelchair quarter marathon and 3.7 km students fun run. The male and female runners with the best times will also receive a specific award.
Online registration is available HERE. .
For more information go HERE.
- The Thaiger
News
Middle-eastern motorbike racers rounded up in Pattaya
A team of more than 50 Pattaya police plus local Tourist police have detained a group of middle-eastern motorbike racers after blocking access to Soi VC and Soi Yen Sabai as the group were riding round on their modified motorbikes. The police action happened on Sunday.
After spotting the police some of the youths casually tried to park up their motorbikes in nearby hotel car parks in a bid to avoid detection, while others questioned the police as to why they had been stopped.
Police told the group they had received complaints from local residents about their loud motorbikes and that if they continue to race around the streets of Pattaya they will face legal action.
Police say this is the start of a crackdown on the middle-eastern motorbike racers who ride their loud motorbikes around Pattaya late at night and who have been the subject of an increasing number of complaints from locals. They say they will start confiscating bikes from the riders, but will also target the owners of the motorbikes who have rented them to the youths, as well as going after those who modified the bikes.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
News Desk
Pattaya: 19th SingSiam war games in the Gulf of Thailand
PHOTOS: trattoday.com
Military exercises are taking place in the northern Gulf of Thailand between Sattahip and Koh Samui.
Col. Anthony Lee, commander of Singapore’s 188th Squadron, and Rear Adm. Thawatchai Muangkham, commander of the Thai Frigate Squadron, were on site for the 19th war games at the Sattahip Naval Base.
“The SingSiam games give Thai forces a chance to improve their strength and strategic training, including how to detect submarines, battle on the surface and defend air attacks. It also teaches the crews to cooperate with foreign allies,” said Rear Adm. Thawatchai Muangkham.
Pattaya
Four crew plucked out of the water after freight ship sinks in Gulf of Thailand
Four crew members of a freight ship that sank near Koh Si Chang in Chon Buri province late on Wednesday were rescued, officials said.
Phithak Watanapongpaisal, director of the marine traffic and safety of Laem Chabang deep sea port, said his centre was alerted at 11.40pm that the Phattara Marine 6 boat with 72 containers had sank near Koh Thai Ta Muen, which is located south of Koh Si Chang.
Phithak said the four crew members were plucked out of the waters shortly after the accident and rescuers managed to retrieve 20 out of 72 containers. He said it might take three days to retrieve all the containers.
Scuba divers have plugged the oil tank of the boat to prevent leakage, he added. The accident occurred after the ship had left Laem Chabang and was heading to Bangkok Port.
STORY: The Nation
