Chiang Mai air quality ranks worst globally due to regional fires

Picture courtesy of เชียงใหม่ CM108 ข่าวเชียงใหม่ จังหวัดเชียงใหม่ Facebook

Burning activities in Myanmar and Laos have significantly contributed to the poor air quality in Chiang Mai, which has been ranked as having the worst air quality in the world. Today, March 16, 17 provinces in Thailand reported PM2.5 levels exceeding safety standards.

Associate Professor Doctor Wisanu Arthawanich from the Faculty of Economics at Kasetsart University highlighted the situation on Facebook. He mentioned that Myanmar has set a new record for the highest number of hot spots this year due to agricultural and forest burning activities.

He expressed concern for the residents in north Thailand affected by PM2.5 pollution from both domestic and international sources.

There has been a significant reduction in hot spots within Thailand, whereas Myanmar and Laos continue burning extensively. Myanmar has over 1,000 hot spots, suggesting that the numbers will keep rising. The air quality level is in the red and purple zones, which are hazardous to health.

This data suggests that tackling domestic pollution alone is insufficient for clean air. The Thai government needs to urgently address cross-border burning issues for improved air quality and public health.

The Air Pollution Problem Resolution Communication Centre reported air quality today, March 16, at 7am. PM2.5 levels exceeded safety standards in provinces including Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Loei, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Amnat Charoen, and Yasothon.

In North Thailand, PM2.5 levels mostly exceeded standards, ranging from 22.4 to 146.2 microgrammes per cubic metre. In northeastern regions, nine areas exceeded standards with levels between 12.3 and 60.9 microgrammes per cubic metre.

Central and western regions remained within safe limits, measuring 12.8 to 30.5 microgrammes per cubic metre. The eastern region also recorded safe levels, ranging from 10.5 to 33.3 microgrammes per cubic metre.

In the south, air quality was very good, with PM2.5 levels between 7.3 and 11.0 microgrammes per cubic metre. Bangkok and the surrounding areas showed good air quality, measuring 12.9 to 34.0 microgrammes per cubic metre.

Health advice includes monitoring well-being, reducing outdoor activities, and using protective measures. Those with health concerns, especially in high-risk areas (red zones), should avoid outdoor activities and seek medical advice if symptoms develop, reported KhaoSod.

Chiang Mai has been reported by the IQAir website as the city with the most severe pollution globally, with an air quality index (AQI) standing at 168 US AQI.