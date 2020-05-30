Nakhon Phanom teacher arrested for sexually abusing niece | The Thaiger

Northern Thailand
Nakhon Phanom teacher arrested for sexually abusing niece
Police in Issan’s Nakhon Phanom province yesterday announced the arrest of a teacher for the alleged sexual abuse of his 13 year old niece, who lived with him and his wife. The 52 year old man was taken into custody at his house in the downtown district after a provincial court approved an arrest warrant on Thursday. His name and the school’s are being withheld.
The deputy chief of the city police says the man has denied the charge. He was taken to the provincial court where police requested to detain him further. It is the fourth case of alleged sexual abuse of minors involving teachers this month. Child rights activists are campaigning to protect students from rogue teachers.
The man’s wife teaches at the same school, and was reportedly shocked by the allegations.
The girl had already stayed with her uncle and aunt for 3 years while her parents worked in another province. Police say her parents thought it unusual that the suspect was in the girl’s room when they spoke to her by video recently.
They decided to bring her to stay with them. The girl later confessed that she had been sexually abused. The parents registered a complaint with Nakhon Phanom police on May 18. Police investigated and after a medical examination and decided to press charges
The school’s director said the suspect would face severe punishment if he’s found guilty.
News Desk
Udon Thani temple blaze, abbot’s death likely caused by short circuit
Investigators in Udon Thani in Thailand’s north believe a short circuit was the cause of a fire at Wat Pa Ban Tad forest temple that killed a revered abbot. The assistant national police chief yesterday led senior officers and Udon Thani’s deputy governor to inspect the fire-ravaged living quarters of Phra Ajarn Sudjai Thanthamano, the abbot, who died in the blaze.
75 year old Phra Ajarn was in his quarters when the fire broke out on the afternoon of May 22. Monks, novices and citizens tried to put out the fire and rescue the abbot, who was trapped inside. Firemen later sprayed water to douse the fire. When the flames died down, the monks rushed in to bring the abbot out. He was taken to a van and rushed to Udon Thani but died on the way.
Police say the death of the abbot drew public attention. Officers handling the case have so far interrogated 22 witnesses to find the cause of the fire. They found no traces of a struggle or bruises on the abbot’s body, nor was there any evidence suggesting the fire arson or the work of men. The assistant national police chief, who spoke after a meeting with the investigators, forensic officers and electricians, gave more weight to the electrical system as the cause of the fire.
Police made the remarks following online speculation on the cause of the fire at the famous forest temple, long associated with the late Luangta Maha Bua Yannasampanno, thought by many of his followers to be an Arahant (someone who has attained Enlightenment).
The caretaker of the temple said donations for the cremation of Phra Ajarn Sudjai now stand at 20 million baht. Several agencies suggested part of the money should be used to improve fire prevention at the temple.
Crime
Radio station gunman confesses, faces murder charges, death penalty
The gunman who allegedly shot 3 of his coworkers at a public radio station is facing murder charges and the death penalty if convicted. The 59 year old Wim Sonsuk was an electrician at the station. He lashed out after problems with his coworkers at the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand in the northern Phitsanulok province.
On Wednesday, he allegedly killed the station director, 60 year old Sanit Butmangkul, and two electricians, 47 year old Jirawut Sumetthepanan and 55 year old Phumisaran Phanphum, the Bangkok Post reports. A radio transmission technician was shot and severely injured. Sonsuk told police there were issues at work. One coworker always “looked at him with a stern face,” the Post reports, and another “got other coworkers against him.” The coworkers had also argued about a lost item in the past.
“I would be sitting around, cheerfully minding my own business when (a coworker) would frown at me, or tell me to not get involved with work unless I was ready to take responsibility.”
He reenacted the shooting and confessed to police yesterday, the Post reports. Sonsuk told police the shooting started after Sumetthepanan asked him to get a piece of equipment, and when Sonsuk brought it, it wasn’t the one he was looking for.
Sonsuk lashed out, shooting and killing one coworker and then another. He then shot the transmission technician who entered the station. The station director attacked him from behind, but Sonsuk took out a knife, stabbing the man before shooting him to death.
The Post says Sonsuk is charged with murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms. He will face the death penalty if he is convicted.
Northern Thailand
Villagers in central Thailand in a tangle over cables
Frustrated residents in the village of Pong Kham Fak, in the central province of Phetchabun, are demanding answers to stray power cables invading their homes, roads and farming areas. It’s understood that the problem has been ongoing since November, when 500 metres of cable was installed by a private company operating on behalf of the Provincial Electricity Authority.
Now angry villagers complain that they were not consulted and are demanding an explanation why cables and wires are strewn across roofs, public roads and even the entrances to some homes. Khaosod English reports that the issue came to prominence when one villager complained about the cables on his farmland. Officials responded by removing the cables from his land but instead left them lying on public ground.
Assistant village headman Sakmontri Kaew-aonkwa says they had expected the PEA to contact the private contractor but it appears nothing was done.
“They didn’t bother to install up in the air. The reason they gave was that the wires belong to a private company, so the company should be responsible.”
Another resident, 73 year old Charoen Kosachan, is concerned about the danger posed by so many lying along the ground
“I’m afraid that the wires will hurt me, or I will accidentally damage them and get prosecuted.”
While Bangkok officials have pledged to move all the capital’s telecommunication cable underground by 2021, the rest of Thailand is renowned for its exposed and often dangerous cables. In January two foreign tourists were hospitalised after being knocked off their motorbike by a low-hanging cable in Kanchanaburi, western Thailand.
