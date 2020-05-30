Panthongtae Shinawatra is a free man after AG decides not to appeal acquittal | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

Panthongtae Shinawatra is a free man after AG decides not to appeal acquittal

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Panthongtae Shinawatra is a free man after AG decides not to appeal acquittal
PHOTO MONTAGE: The Thai Examiner
Panthongtae “Oak” Shinawatra, son of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, is a free man, after Thailand’s Attorney General decided to not appeal against his acquittal for alleged money laundering. He was charged by the Department of Special Investigations after 10 million baht was deposited into his bank account by an executive of the Krisdamahanakorn Group of real estate companies, which was granted a 10 billion baht loan by the state run Krung Thai Bank, despite the group’s poor financial standing.

The loan was later transferred to the accounts of companies affiliated with the Krisdamahanakorn Group and used to buy shares in Airports of Thailand Company, instead of being used to boost the financial status of Krisdamahanakorn Group.

The case dates back to 2004, when Thaksin was Thailand’s PM. Several executives of Krisdamahanakorn Group and Krung Thai Bank were given long prison terms in 2015, after being convicted of corruption and malfeasance by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders.

After his acquittal, the public prosecutors decided to not appeal the verdict, thus clearing Panthongtae, but the DSI insisted on appealing to a higher court and the case went to the Attorney General, who has now brought this high-profile case to a close.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    ken jones

    May 30, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    Seems plausible. But it pales in comparision to the corruption that goes on between the trinity. Every democratic goverement in the worl knows about it as well as the foreign compnies that wish to do business in Thailaand as well. talk to a go go bar owner and ask thm how much “keep you sfe money they py every month” Talk to the consrution comppanies that build and talk to them about the corruption in the Land and Taxes departmenent. Thailand is a mirage with areas full of desolute and quicksand for those who try to accomplish a deed. It’s an oasis for the Trinity and th Goverement powers that be.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending