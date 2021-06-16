Northern Thailand
Dozens of python eggs found underneath home
A homeowner in Phitsanulok, a northern Thai province, had a surprise that many would see as far from lucky, yesterday. 45 python eggs were discovered underneath their home. A discovery the owners interpret as a sign of good luck.
The Phitsanulok emergency rescue team had been brought to the area after a homeowner had found sizeable amounts of snakeskins behind their home. The residents were concerned about having snakes nearby.
When alerted to the situation, the rescue team went to house number 111/20 to look for snakes.
The team of trained snake catchers got to the house and found snakeskins in 3 different locations. The team thinks there is at least 1 python nearby.
The spread out snakeskins measure 8-9 meters in total.
The rescue team was shocked by the number of snakeskins. Out of concern for the villagers and their pets, the rescue team began to thoroughly comb the area.
The team noticed that the floor of one house was made of gypsum with space below it. They knew this space would be dark and quiet. Which would be an ideal location for snakes and other animals to conceal themselves from humans.
The rescue workers broke off part of the flooring. This was when they uncovered 45 snake eggs. Sans the snakes.
After finding the snake eggs, the rescue team stepped up their snake searching efforts. Chillingly, they found no more snakes. The rescue team thinks the snakes are hiding in the forest. Behind the home.
The homeowners told Thai media that they believe the snakes are a sign of good luck. Other villagers, citing the upcoming government lottery draw coinciding with the discovery of the snakes, believe the snake discovery is no coincidence. When the length of the snakeskin is taken, and you add the number of eggs found, and the house number, the lucky numbers reveals themselves as 111, 20, 45, and 89.
The snake eggs have been safely disposed of.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Dozens of python eggs found underneath home
100 neglected cats rescued by Save Elephant Foundation
Leading Thai doctor calls on government to accelerate vaccine rollout
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Good Morning Thailand | Tracking wrist bands for sandbox? Sex tourism, 2022 Michelin Guide
Top 5 Gyms in Bangkok
Thonburi Healthcare Group to import 5 million doses of Moderna
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,331 new infections and 40 deaths
Global travel demand driven by vaccine rollouts: Tripadvisor survey
Samsung Galaxy M62; Should You Buy It?
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Tourism officials eye August reopening under “Pattaya Move On” travel scheme
Thailand News Today | Covid vaccine for foreigners, PM “not going anywhere”, Boss update | June 15
Top 8 Affordable Hotels to stay in Bangkok
Central Bankruptcy Court approves Thai Airways debt restructuring plan
Top 5 secret islands and beaches in Thailand
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Phuket governor asks for funds for tourist tracking app
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
Bangkok university student dies after allegedly beaten by a group of students
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket4 days ago
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
- Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
- Songkhla3 days ago
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Phuket3 days ago
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Penis statue works as village sees rain after erection