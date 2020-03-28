image
image
Connect with us

North East

African horse virus believed responsible for dozens of horse deaths in Northeast

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

African horse virus believed responsible for dozens of horse deaths in Northeast | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Nation
    • follow us in feedly

The sudden deaths of dozens of racehorses in Thailand’s Northeast are now believed to be tied to an African horse virus. All of the dead animals, whose count now stands at 42, were found during an inspection of barns in Pak Chong district in Nakhon Ratchasima, north eastern Thailand.

Doctors from Thailand’s Department of Livestock Development suspect the deaths are from the first locally detected cases of African horse sickness.

Dr Pasawee Somjai, a veterinarian with the provincial office, did not give further details about the barns or their locations or when the deaths of the racehorses had taken place. Samples from the dead horses have been sent for a detailed autopsy at the National Institute of Animal Health and test results are expected in a week.

African horse sickness mainly attacks horses and donkeys, with gnats being the carriers. The virus attacks the lungs and respiratory system quickly and can kill a horse within hours. Pasawee said all the dead racehorses were buried to prevent insects from spreading the disease to others.

The Thailand Equestrian Federation circulated a letter on Thursday advising all members to stop moving horses out of their areas to stem the possible spread of the disease.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

North East

30 horses die in one day in Thailand’s Northeast

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

17 hours ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

30 horses die in one day in Thailand’s Northeast | The Thaiger

30 horses have mysteriously died in Thailand’s Northeast yesterday. The Thailand Equestrian Federation is urging horse fanciers not to transport any animals until a cause can be identified. It’s unlikely the situation has anything to do with the Covid-19 outbreak.

10 of the horses had sudden severe seizures before dying and the other 20 repeatedly bucked and jumped before collapsing, dead.

30 horses die in one day in Thailand's Northeast | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Nation

Veterinarians are performing autopsies to try and discover what happened.

The federation is concerned that a shared disease could be the cause, and has asked the Department of Livestock Development and other government agencies to investigate the matter urgently.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

34 year old returns from Bangkok, attends a wedding, tests positive for Covid-19

The Thaiger

Published

21 hours ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

34 year old returns from Bangkok, attends a wedding, tests positive for Covid-19 | The Thaiger

A 34 year old woman, who has since been tested as positive with Covid-19, returned by bus from Bangkok to her home in Roi Et, north east Thailand, to attend a wedding.

After results confirmed her case, officials are now scrambling to track down hundreds of guests that also attended the wedding. Governor of Roi Et, Wanchai Konggasem, reports that there are now 3 Covid-19 patients in the province, as of yesterday. The third patient is a 34 year old female who had returned from Bangkok.

The woman was working as an employee in an entertainment company long Sukhumvit Road. She travelled from Bangkok to the north east on a bus and arrived at the Phon Thong Bus Station in Roi Et on March 15. Not long after returning to the province, the girl went to a relative’s wedding on March 18 and 19 in the Phon Thong District.

The woman has also told authorities that she went to buy food at a local convenience store on March 20. She started developing a fever along with a sore throat on March 24. She checked in at the Roi Et Hospital.

The woman is still at the hospital. According to information she’s provided, there are about 120 people who have come into contact with her around Roi Et, as well as passengers on the bus. All of these individuals will need to be quarantined. At this stage only 20 have been tracked down and now being watched for any symptoms. Officials are still searching for the other hundred.

The other 3 Covid-19 cases in the province include a male and a female patient. They too travelled back to Roi Et from Bangkok. The female also works at an entertainment business in Sukhumvit and the male is a boxing expert at the Rajadamnern Thai Boxing Stadium.

Thousands of Bangkok workers headed home after the BMA closed down businesses in the capital last weekend.

SOURCE: Sanook.com | Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

1000 kilograms of marijuana seized in northeastern Thailand

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

1000 kilograms of marijuana seized in northeastern Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

More than a tonne of marijuana has been been recovered in Thailand’s Bung Kan province, in the far north east on the Laos border. The stash was discovered in fertiliser sacks by a security patrol boat along the Mekong river.

Authorities say a longtail boat with 4 to 5 men on board was spotted pulling up to the river bank, where the men began unloading sacks. When the patrol boat approached and demanded they stop for a search, the men fled, leaving 25 sacks behind. The sacks contained a total of 1,000 bricks of dried, compressed marijuana, weighing about a kilogram each.

More than 3 tonnes of dried marijuana was seized in Nakhon Phanom, a few hundred kilometres downstream, back in February.

Thailand is set to become the main competitor in the Asian medical marijuana and hemp markets, even though the full commercialisation of the sector and liberal access for private businesses isn’t likely before 2024, according to a new report.

Thailand’s medical cannabis market has been characterised as “high potential, having fast regulatory developments and a considerable degree of protectionism,” according to the analysis by Vienna-based Cannabis Catalysts.

Thailand’s volatile Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is a leading proponent of the legalisation of marijuana for medical and even recreational use.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 days ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย5 days ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก1 month ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป1 month ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending