Thai PM suspends military conscription for 3 months | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM suspends military conscription for 3 months
Thailand’s mandatory annual military conscription has been put on hold due to the Covid-19coronavirus outbreak. The Ministry of Defence, under an order from PM and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, has postponed this year’s round of the draft, which was scheduled for April 1 to 12, for up to 3 months.
Conscription in Thailand is traditionally done by drawing lots of black or red balls. Red means conscription, black means no involuntary service.
Under the order, issued under the state of emergency now in force, Thai men who have received official notification to report for conscription will not be granted any additional time after this 3 month postponement.
Meanwhile the PM, as head of the Covid-19 Situation Management Centre, yesterday signed a ministerial order for its reorganisation.
Under the revised structure, the command centre will have a secretary-general’s office, to be headed by the deputy secretary-general for politics at the PM’s Office, a coordination office to be headed by the secretary-general of the National Security Command, and eight other centres.
These will be the centres for medical emergencies, for prevention and public assistance, for the distribution of face masks and medicines, for product price control, for travel control, for telecommunications and social media, for security affairs and an information operations centre.
All eight of the new centres and two offices will report directly to the PM.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket closes Cape Promthep, other beaches and parks
Add another to the growing list of sites, venues and attractions being shuttered by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand, Phuket’s popular tourist magnet, Cape Promthep, a lookout point famous for its sunsets, has been closed to visitors. Officials on Thailand’s most popular resort island declared the attraction off limits as virus numbers start to increase around the nation.
The Rawai Municipality yesterday ordered the closure of the cape, as well as Nai Narn beach and six other public places to prevent gatherings that might accelerate the rate of infection.
The island’s Yanui Beach, Ao Sane, Nai Harn lake, Rawai Bridge, a football field and the Windmill viewpoint are all also closed until further notice. The decision follows the announcement yesterday of 7 more infections in Phuket.
“The closures take effect from March 27 onward until normal conditions return.”
Other popular beaches, including Karon, Kata, Kata Noi and Patong are open for now, but Karon mayor Tawee Thongchaem and Patong mayor Chalermlak Kepsap have appealed for strict cooperation from beachgoers and shop owners to avoid large gatherings, and use social distancing if you do go out of your house.
They asked vendors to put away all beach beds and for jet ski operators to suspend their businesses.
Phuket mayor Somjai Suwannasuppana also ordered the closure of three public parks: Chalermphrakiat King Rama X, Saphan Hin (east of Phuket Town) and Phuket Chalermphrakiat (aka. Suan Luang).
“Those who violate the closure order can be fined up to 100,000 baht and/or sentenced to up to one year in jail”.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chinese tourists arrested for breaking quarantine rules in Phuket
4 Chinese citizens have been arrested, after having their temperatures checked, in the Saku area, Phuket, after “defying coronavirus quarantine rules”. They spent Thursday night at Saku police station for leaving their rented accommodation without notifying authorities of their move from their previously registered address. Two of them were found at a house in Phuket Town, the other two had headed to a villa in Cherngtalay, Thalang.
The Saku police chief Kaken Nikrahatchai says that Phuket health authorities notified them that the 4 Chinese were missing from their registered address (overseas visitors to Thailand have recently been given a Sim card upon arrival and had to register their accommodation location on a government tracking app). The 4 had originally registered their accommodation in Patong.
“They said they wanted to move to a pool villa, so they moved out without knowing that they had to inform authorities.”
The group had entered Thailand legally and carried the requisite health certificates. They were checked for their body temperature, and none of them showed symptoms associated with the coronavirus, but police said they had to take precautions.
(Phuket Andaman News reports that one of the 4 Chinese had a “high fever”)
If found guilty, they face up to one year in prison or a 100,000 baht fine under the Communicable Diseases Act.
Phuket had a reported 41 cases of coronavirus as of Friday. Local health officials say that most of the infections have been traced back to the Bangla Road entertainment area in Patong.
Provincial Hall also closed off the Promthep Cape tourist viewing point, as well as Nai Harn and Yanui beaches yesterday. according to the Rawai mayor Aroon Solos .
SOURCE: Khaosod English | Phuket Andaman News
SOURCE: Khaosod English | Phuket Andaman News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
US Covid-19 cases exceed 100,000 people, South Korea leads the world with testing
The US has kicked the number of cases of Covid-19 coronavirus over 100,000 people. As testing continues to expand rapidly, the US is seeing daily spikes of 10,000+ in recent days (18,294 in the past 24 hours). On March 20 there were 19,000 active cases recorded for the US.
The numbers are expected to continue to rise steadily in the coming weeks, but health officials maintain the number of newly identified cases is likely due to lack of testing in the weeks before.
Since the country’s first reported death on February 29, at least 1,693 people have died in the US, including three Thai nationals (in New York). Around the globe, more than 27,341 people have died (as of 7am Thai time).
worldometers.com/coronavirus
Cases have been reported in all 50 states across the US, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands. New York has by far the most reported cases, nearly half the country’s total, followed by New Jersey, California, Washington and Michigan.
The US-based Centres for Disease Control say that whilst the US has the most confirmed cases of the new virus, the country has also conducted more coronavirus tests than any other country.
The CDC has not published official numbers of nationwide tests, but Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, claimed this week that the US had conducted more than 370,000 tests.
But, with a population of about 330 million, the US isn’t leading the world in the number of tests conducted per capita. South Korea, a country of about 51 million, had tested more than 370,000 people as of yesterday. Italy, with a population of around 60 million, with the most coronavirus-related deaths (9,134), had tested more than 390,000 people up to yesterday, according to Italian health officials.
SOURCE: USA Today
