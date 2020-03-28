Phuket closes Cape Promthep, other beaches and parks | The Thaiger

Add another to the growing list of sites, venues and attractions being shuttered by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand, Phuket’s popular tourist magnet, Cape Promthep, a lookout point famous for its sunsets, has been closed to visitors. Officials on Thailand’s most popular resort island declared the attraction off limits as virus numbers start to increase around the nation.

The Rawai Municipality yesterday ordered the closure of the cape, as well as Nai Narn beach and six other public places to prevent gatherings that might accelerate the rate of infection.

The island’s Yanui Beach, Ao Sane, Nai Harn lake, Rawai Bridge, a football field and the Windmill viewpoint are all also closed until further notice. The decision follows the announcement yesterday of 7 more infections in Phuket.

“The closures take effect from March 27 onward until normal conditions return.”

Other popular beaches, including Karon, Kata, Kata Noi and Patong are open for now, but Karon mayor Tawee Thongchaem and Patong mayor Chalermlak Kepsap have appealed for strict cooperation from beachgoers and shop owners to avoid large gatherings, and use social distancing if you do go out of your house.

They asked vendors to put away all beach beds and for jet ski operators to suspend their businesses.

Phuket mayor Somjai Suwannasuppana also ordered the closure of three public parks: Chalermphrakiat King Rama X, Saphan Hin (east of Phuket Town) and Phuket Chalermphrakiat (aka. Suan Luang).

“Those who violate the closure order can be fined up to 100,000 baht and/or sentenced to up to one year in jail”.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times