30 horses die in one day in Thailand’s Northeast | The Thaiger

North East
30 horses die in one day in Thailand’s Northeast
30 horses have mysteriously died in Thailand’s Northeast yesterday. The Thailand Equestrian Federation is urging horse fanciers not to transport any animals until a cause can be identified. It’s unlikely the situation has anything to do with the Covid-19 outbreak.
10 of the horses had sudden severe seizures before dying and the other 20 repeatedly bucked and jumped before collapsing, dead.
Veterinarians are performing autopsies to try and discover what happened.
The federation is concerned that a shared disease could be the cause, and has asked the Department of Livestock Development and other government agencies to investigate the matter urgently.
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
34 year old returns from Bangkok, attends a wedding, tests positive for Covid-19
A 34 year old woman, who has since been tested as positive with Covid-19, returned by bus from Bangkok to her home in Roi Et, north east Thailand, to attend a wedding.
After results confirmed her case, officials are now scrambling to track down hundreds of guests that also attended the wedding. Governor of Roi Et, Wanchai Konggasem, reports that there are now 3 Covid-19 patients in the province, as of yesterday. The third patient is a 34 year old female who had returned from Bangkok.
The woman was working as an employee in an entertainment company long Sukhumvit Road. She travelled from Bangkok to the north east on a bus and arrived at the Phon Thong Bus Station in Roi Et on March 15. Not long after returning to the province, the girl went to a relative’s wedding on March 18 and 19 in the Phon Thong District.
The woman has also told authorities that she went to buy food at a local convenience store on March 20. She started developing a fever along with a sore throat on March 24. She checked in at the Roi Et Hospital.
The woman is still at the hospital. According to information she’s provided, there are about 120 people who have come into contact with her around Roi Et, as well as passengers on the bus. All of these individuals will need to be quarantined. At this stage only 20 have been tracked down and now being watched for any symptoms. Officials are still searching for the other hundred.
The other 3 Covid-19 cases in the province include a male and a female patient. They too travelled back to Roi Et from Bangkok. The female also works at an entertainment business in Sukhumvit and the male is a boxing expert at the Rajadamnern Thai Boxing Stadium.
Thousands of Bangkok workers headed home after the BMA closed down businesses in the capital last weekend.
SOURCE: Sanook.com | Thai Residents
Crime
1000 kilograms of marijuana seized in northeastern Thailand
More than a tonne of marijuana has been been recovered in Thailand’s Bung Kan province, in the far north east on the Laos border. The stash was discovered in fertiliser sacks by a security patrol boat along the Mekong river.
Authorities say a longtail boat with 4 to 5 men on board was spotted pulling up to the river bank, where the men began unloading sacks. When the patrol boat approached and demanded they stop for a search, the men fled, leaving 25 sacks behind. The sacks contained a total of 1,000 bricks of dried, compressed marijuana, weighing about a kilogram each.
More than 3 tonnes of dried marijuana was seized in Nakhon Phanom, a few hundred kilometres downstream, back in February.
Thailand is set to become the main competitor in the Asian medical marijuana and hemp markets, even though the full commercialisation of the sector and liberal access for private businesses isn’t likely before 2024, according to a new report.
Thailand’s medical cannabis market has been characterised as “high potential, having fast regulatory developments and a considerable degree of protectionism,” according to the analysis by Vienna-based Cannabis Catalysts.
Thailand’s volatile Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is a leading proponent of the legalisation of marijuana for medical and even recreational use.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Border closures hurting provincial economies
“If the closure continues beyond April, they will be heavily indebted and small businesses will collapse, worsening the situation.”
The spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus has meant the closure of Thailand’s borders with neighbouring countries, and people in border provinces are paying a heavy toll. The communities around border crossing areas have been traditionally busy centres for local economies. Now, the crossing and checkpoints are closed.
The people of Nakhon Phanom in Thailand’s northeast are asking the government for help. Four checkpoints in the province, in Muang, Ban Phaeng, Tha Uthen and That Phanom districts are closed since Sunday night by order of the provincial governor in the wake of the outbreak.
The chairman of the province’s Passenger Boat Association says the closure order has strongly affected operators of boats and ferries plying the Mekong River, linking Thailand and Laos.
Port areas in the Nakhon Phanom Municipality, once buzzing with tourism-related businesses and activities, are now quiet. Only goods vehicles are allowed to cross the border via the 3rd Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge linking Nakhon Phanom with Laos.
Vendors, porters and manual workers are now out of work and, unprepared for a shutdown, many have run out of money for food.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
