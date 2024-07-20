Young girl drowns in Khon Kaen weir tragedy

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A young girl drowned in Khon Kaen as she played on a weir with a group of others. Three were rescued after a four-hour search.

Police from the Water Operation Unit of the VR Friendship Rescue Association in Phon Mueang mobilised to search for the 12 year old girl, Panadda Nganman, also known as Nong Mai yesterday, July 19. She was a resident of Ban Non Sawan in Khlong Chim, Waeng Yai district, Khon Kaen province. Panadda had gone missing after playing in the overflow weir blocking the Huai Nong Ian stream in Dong Bang Village, Khlong Chim. The incident occurred around 5pm.

The search operation was challenging due to the strong current and darkness. Police discovered Panadda’s body at 10pm and brought her to shore. The scene was heart-wrenching as her parents and relatives wept in sorrow.

Pornchai Manang, the village headman of Village No. 3 in Khon Sim, reported that he was alerted by villagers at 4.30pm about the drowning. Upon arrival, he found three girls of the same age group pointing out where Panadda had disappeared. Before the accident, the four girls were playing on the weir crest, which was about 20 centimetres deep, after school.

Pornchai explained that Panadda accidentally fell into the water, prompting her friends to jump in to help. A local, who was washing his motorcycle nearby, also dove in to assist but could only save three of the girls. Panadda, however, was swept away approximately 50 metres by the current before disappearing.

Wutthichai Meunsriprom, the head of the search team from the VR Friendship Rescue Association, noted that they received the report at 6pm and immediately organised a team of divers. They employed a methodical search grid to locate Panadda’s body, which was found about 50 metres from the weir, reported KhaoSod.

“I would like to remind parents to be cautious about allowing their children to play in water during the rainy season. This period sees high water levels and strong currents. Last year, there were 10 drowning deaths in the Waeng Yai, Waeng Noi, Chonnabot, and Phon districts. These incidents often stem from playing in the water and fishing during floods.”