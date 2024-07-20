Police seize 6 million methamphetamine pills in North Thailand

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Pai district, Mae Hong Son province in northern Thailand seized 6 million methamphetamine pills (meth) and 21 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) that had been abandoned in the area. However, the individuals responsible for transporting the drugs escaped arrest.

Chucheep Pongchai, Governor of Mae Hong Son, instructed Anek Pantayom, the District Chief of Pai, to address the drug problem urgently yesterday, July 19 at 1.30pm. A special task force was formed, comprising district officers, members of the Territorial Defense Volunteer Corps of Pai, and integrated efforts with the Pai Police Station, Border Patrol Police 336, and the 723rd Infantry Company of the Singhanat Task Force.

The operation aimed to patrol and investigate drug trafficking activities based on intelligence received from local sources in the Mae Na Toeng subdistrict, Pai district, Mae Hong Son province.

Upon reaching the reported location, police discovered a total of 31 sacks containing drugs. These included 6,100,000 meth pills and 21 kilogrammes of Ice. Three motorcycles were found parked near the site where the drugs were discovered, in a forested area near Ban Nam Pla Moong (a subsidiary village of Ban Phi Lu, Village No. 9) in Mae Na Toeng subdistrict. The seized items were handed over to the Pai Police Station for further legal action.

“This operation underscores our commitment to tackling the drug problem in Mae Hong Son. The collaborative efforts of various law enforcement agencies have proven crucial in intercepting this large quantity of narcotics.

“We received timely intelligence which led to this successful seizure. Our teams are continually working to gather information and monitor drug trafficking routes. This success is a result of the vigilance and dedication of all involved.”

The police encouraged local communities to report any suspicious activities, emphasising the importance of community involvement in the fight against drug trafficking, reported KhaoSod.

