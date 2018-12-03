Where do old Thai Airways 747s go? | The Thaiger

A Chai Nat local loved the Thai Airways Boeing 747-400 Jumbo jets so much he bought an old one when it came up for auction.

OneMileAtATime.com is reporting that Thai Airways is slowly phasing out its fleet of Boeing 747s with 10 still in active service, and a further 10 stored, or for sale.

Given there are hundreds of 747s around the world already in storage and/or being scrapped for parts, there’s not a lot of demand for second or third hand versions of this aircraft.

Thai did list two 747s for sale by auction back in 2015 – both were manufactured back in 1990 and have been in storage since 31 March 2015.

Thai Airways did sell a 747 at auction recently to a local man, Somchai Phukieow, for an undisclosed amount. He owns a large amount of land in the Chai Nat province, around 100 kms north of Bangkok.

Read more about the new home for one of the old Thai Airways’ ‘Queens of the Sky’ HERE.





.