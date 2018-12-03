Where do old Thai Airways 747s go? | The Thaiger

Thailand
Where do old Thai Airways 747s go?
A Chai Nat local loved the Thai Airways Boeing 747-400 Jumbo jets so much he bought an old one when it came up for auction.
OneMileAtATime.com is reporting that Thai Airways is slowly phasing out its fleet of Boeing 747s with 10 still in active service, and a further 10 stored, or for sale.
Given there are hundreds of 747s around the world already in storage and/or being scrapped for parts, there’s not a lot of demand for second or third hand versions of this aircraft.
Thai did list two 747s for sale by auction back in 2015 – both were manufactured back in 1990 and have been in storage since 31 March 2015.
Thai Airways did sell a 747 at auction recently to a local man, Somchai Phukieow, for an undisclosed amount. He owns a large amount of land in the Chai Nat province, around 100 kms north of Bangkok.
Full steam ahead for the Thai high-speed railway
“CRRC has also provided subways and high-speed trains for the US, Argentina, Brazil and Singapore.”
Imagine getting on a train in Bangkok and being in Nakhon Ratchasima, in Thailand’s central north-east, within an hour. That’s what will happen when the first of the Thai/Chinese joint venture high-speed trains are launched. The construction for the Bangkok/Nakon Ratchasima link was started in December last year.
Bangkok Post is reporting that the high-speed technology is worth closer examination because a Chinese company is building Thailand’s first high-speed railway network and station. The investment from China, into high-speed rail links into Thailand and other local regions, is part of the Belt & Road Initiative, an ambitious large-scale investment into pan-asian infrastructure.
CRRC, a Chinese state-owned enterprise and one of the largest rolling stock manufacturers in the world, will supply the railway technology. The first phase from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima got under way in December 2017. Currently, the bidding for 13 remaining contracts is ongoing. Thailand’s first high speed train is tentatively set for a start in 2023.
Thai Life
Internet freebies rolled out for Christmas
The government is finalising plans to give more than 11 million low-income Thai citizens free internet SIM cards and other subsidies that will together cost taxpayers billions of baht. The roll out is part of a charm offensive from the ruling NCPO in the lead up to next year’s poll, scheduled for February 24.
The Finance Ministry is proposing that the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission offer Internet access free of charge to underprivileged people who hold state welfare cards.
The Finance Minister, Apisak Tantivorawong, says it would benefit farmers, for example, who could access market crop prices and other useful data in real time.
The NBTC would work out the details, Apisak said, and low-income people other than farmers would also benefit from online access to improve their individual economic well-being. They could, for example, track job opportunities or seek training to develop new skills, thus getting the chance to upgrade their employment situation.
Apisak says the free internet scheme was not intended for entertainment or gaming and should be first tested for six months pending Cabinet approval.
“State-owned TOT would be responsible for providing the service to registered low-income people around the country.”
Meanwhile, Suthirat Rattanachote, chief of the Comptroller-General’s Department, says the government would also start adding money to welfare cards later this month to help them buy necessities for the year-end.
More than 11 million people on annual income under 100,000 baht, that’s less than 8,300 baht per month, have registered for and received welfare cards, qualifying for state subsidies including limited amounts of electricity and tap water.
Suthirat said the money will be transferred to welfare cardholders from December through September 2019. They will have to pay their electricity and water bills initially but would be reimbursed on a monthly basis. In addition, the government will transfer 500 baht to each cardholder from December 8-10 as part of the welfare plan to boost purchasing power.
An unspecified number of disabled citizens and people over 60 will receive the same amount in January and February.
Measles outbreak closes Tak school
A school near the Myanmar border in Tak’s Mae Ramat district has been closed indefinitely after local public-health officials discovered 13 students were contagious with measles. Tak is on Thailand’s central west border with Myanmar.
Six of the students from the New Road Learning Centre are currently in serious condition in hospital. Most of the school’s students are Burmese children and many have never been vaccinated.
Health officials are advising parents to keep their children at home if they show any signs of measles symptoms.
“And please take them to a doctor,” said an official visiting the learning centre.
“Measles is an acute systemic viral infection that can cause fever, a rash and breathing difficulty. It can also be fatal.”
Although Measles is highly contagious, it is preventable with a vaccine.
