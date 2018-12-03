Chiang Mai football team cries foul over ‘big’ Under 12 team | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai football team cries foul over ‘big’ Under 12 team
PHOTOS: Sanook
A Chiang Mai football coach is complaining online after his team played another team from Nan province who were much bigger.
Sanook is reporting that the coach alleges the Nan team were not Under 12s and complained that this “should not be happening in Thailand 4.0”. The photos clearly indicate the Nan team were much taller. But his online rant drew little sympathy.
Responses to his rant disagreed, saying that the opponents were “probably better trained and fed”.
For their part, the Nan team responded by showing Thai IDs that showed the boys were indeed all under 12 years of age.
The Chiang Mai coach is calling on the Education Ministry to act.
We don’t know the result of the match in question. But the picture gives a good prediction.
SOURCE: Sanook
Chiang Mai
Thailand detains Taiwanese citizen over anti-China broadcasts
PHOTO: Taiwan News
A Taiwanese businessman has been detained in Thailand for allegedly helping an underground online radio broadcast aimed at Chinese listeners. The allegations have come from Radio Free Asia (RFA).
But the manager of the online radio station says Chiang Yung-hsin (蔣永新) has nothing to do with illegal broadcasts, according to the Central News Agency.
Police in Bangkok have detained Taiwanese citizen Chiang, who manages a Taiwanese-owned factory in Thailand. The arrest was made on November 22 over allegations of ‘illegal radio broadcasting’.
The Falun Gong station ‘The Sound of Hope’, based in San Francisco but has been making short-wave Chinese-language programs aimed at China for a decade, according to CNA. A station official told RFA that Chiang wasn’t even a volunteer, but that he had helped a volunteer rent a space in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai which could be used for broadcasting equipment.
The Taiwanese man has since reportedly been freed on bail, but he has not been allowed to leave Thailand.
The radio station said most of its programming was devoted to international news and cultural issues, and not to religion, while it had respected Thai legislation. Pressure from China had reportedly moved Thai police to act against Chiang.
Falun Gong is Chinese spiritual practice that has been banned in China amid strong crackdowns on adherents and allegations that it has anti-Communist party sentiments.
SOURCE: Taiwan News, Taipei
Chiang Mai
31 year old British tourist arrested in Chiang Mai – Drugs and overstay
PHOTO: Sanook
A 31 year old man has been arrested in Chiang Mai yesterday for alleged use of crystal methamphetamine (ice) and overstaying his visa.
Police arrested British tourist, Benjamin John Soulsby at his rented house in a housing estate in Tambon Tonpao, Kamphaeng district, following a tip-off from the house owner that his tenant appeared to be high on drugs.
Police found a small quantity of crystal methamphetamine in the house and equipment for using the drug. Police suspect he flushed drugs down the toilet when they arrived.
The deputy commander of the Immigration Police Division 5, Pol Col Pallop Siriyakul-na-Ayutthaya, says Mr. Soulsby entered Thailand during September last year and his visa expired on October 8, last year.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Frosty reception on Doi Inthanon this morning
Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s tallest and most revered mountain in Chiang Mai, awoke this morning covered in frost as the mercury dipped to minus 1 Celsius degrees.
Kritsayam Kongsatree, chief of the Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai’s Jom Thong district, says it was the first time this winter/cold season the temperature had fallen below freezing.
He added that the cold has caused frost to form on the grass and leaves on the mountaintop, much to the delight of tourists visiting the area.
The park chief said the temperature at the Kiew Mae Pan viewpoint dropped to 1C while the temperature at the park office halfway up the mountain was about 8C.
The skies were clear this morning so tourists were treated to a sea of mist, Kritsayam added.
He advised tourists suffering from asthma to avoid trekking around Kiew Mae Pan as the cold and humidity could worsen their condition.
SOURCE: The Nation
