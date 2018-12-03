Chiang Mai football team cries foul over ‘big’ Under 12 team | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Sanook

A Chiang Mai football coach is complaining online after his team played another team from Nan province who were much bigger.

Sanook is reporting that the coach alleges the Nan team were not Under 12s and complained that this “should not be happening in Thailand 4.0”. The photos clearly indicate the Nan team were much taller. But his online rant drew little sympathy.

Responses to his rant disagreed, saying that the opponents were “probably better trained and fed”.

For their part, the Nan team responded by showing Thai IDs that showed the boys were indeed all under 12 years of age.

The Chiang Mai coach is calling on the Education Ministry to act.

We don’t know the result of the match in question. But the picture gives a good prediction.

SOURCE: Sanook





