Two men injured as motorbike crashes into Thailand canal

Late night crash leaves riders seriously hurt

Bright Choomanee
Two men injured as motorbike crashes into Thailand canal
Picture courtesy of Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation

Two young men in Thailand were injured after their motorbike veered off an unlit, narrow road and fell into a canal in Wichit late on the Saturday night, July 19.

Emergency services from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation responded to the incident in Soi Thida at approximately 11.45pm. Upon arrival, they found the two men in a canal about 4 metres deep, having crashed their motorbike. The riders were injured and unable to exit the water without assistance.

One rider sustained minor injuries, whereas the other, identified as 25 year old Kriangkrai Srinaka, suffered more severe injuries. Rescuers used a ladder and a stretcher to safely extract both men from the canal.

The rider with fewer injuries stated that the accident occurred when they swerved to avoid an oncoming car on the narrow road adjacent to the canal. The lack of street lighting contributed to their loss of control, resulting in the fall into the canal, reported The Phuket News.

Kriangkrai sustained abrasions and injuries to his leg and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further medical attention. Local police have yet to identify the vehicle involved in the incident.

Picture courtesy of Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation

In similar news, a fatal motorcycle crash led to the discovery of a rider’s body in a drainage canal, prompting police to review CCTV footage for more details and to determine if a public transport vehicle was involved.

The incident occurred around 1.30am on July 13, when Police Lieutenant Nattapong Kanarat from Bukkhalo Police Station was alerted to the crash near the entrance of Ratchada-Tha Phra Soi 7 in Bangkok’s Daokanong subdistrict, Thonburi district.

Arriving at the scene with a forensic doctor from Chulalongkorn Hospital and Por Teck Tung Foundation volunteers, officers found a black Honda motorcycle with Bangkok plates lying on its side, showing scrape marks along the four-lane road.

Phuket NewsThailand News
