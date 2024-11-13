Model Phu Khao arrested in Bangkok for child exploitation charges

Picture courtesy of Nation TV

Police arrested a renowned model known online as Phu Khao for allegedly exploiting young boys to create explicit content for a private online group.

The arrest took place after a fan meeting at a restaurant in Bangkok’s Ari neighbourhood. The police acted on a warrant issued on November 6, following an investigation into his activities.

Phuchit, a 20 year old man, was apprehended by the police, led by Police Colonel Saruti Kwangsopa and Police Major Korkiat Wutthichamnong. The charges include human trafficking and distributing child pornography. The investigation revealed that Phuchit, who had more than 20,000 followers on a certain social media platform, was involved in posting explicit images and videos of same-sex relationships.

The content, which consisted of numerous short clips, was used to entice individuals to subscribe to a private group offering full access to such material. Interested parties were required to transfer a membership fee of 499 baht (US$14) to gain entry into the group.

The investigation uncovered over 40 explicit videos stored in a group chat, accessible to all members. Among these videos involving minors under 18 years old were discovered, prompting the police to seek an arrest warrant, reported KhaoSod.

Upon learning about Phuchit’s scheduled fan meeting at a restaurant in Ari, the police moved swiftly to apprehend him. During questioning, Phuchit confessed to the charges. He is now in custody, with further legal proceedings underway by the Division of Human Trafficking Crime Suppression Bureau.

