Two students injured in Samut Songkhram ice truck wheel accident

Two female students were injured when the rear wheel of a 10-wheel ice truck detached and collided with their motorcycle, causing them to fall and sustain bruises. CCTV footage captured the incident, which occurred yesterday, October 18, on Ekachai Road in front of Samut Songkhram Technical College.

The accident was reported to the police by Niphat Kosakul, Deputy Inspector of Investigation at Samut Songkhram Police Station. The incident involved the wheel of a white 10-wheel ice truck with the registration number 80-6220 from Samut Songkhram. The truck was parked at the scene with its left rear wheel missing. The detached wheel was found by the roadside, along with a damaged motorcycle nearby. The two injured students, aged 17 and 18, were thrown off the motorcycle and suffered scrapes and bruises. Rescue officials from Sawang Benjatham Samut Songkhram Foundation transported them to a hospital.

Saman, a 31 year old motorcycle rider, recounted the event, explaining that he was taking the two students to Maeklong Market. He heard a loud explosion-like sound and initially thought it was a transformer blowing up. Shortly after, he felt something hit the rear of the motorcycle. He tried to keep the motorcycle upright but the students were thrown off, resulting in injuries.

“It was a terrifying moment. I heard a loud noise and then felt a strong impact at the back. I tried my best to keep the motorcycle steady, but the girls were already thrown off and injured.”

Channarong, the driver of the 10-wheel truck, stated that he was transporting ice to a factory 500 metres away when the wheel detached and struck the motorcycle. The police have charged him with careless driving, which caused injuries to others. He will face legal proceedings accordingly.

“I was just driving to deliver ice when the wheel suddenly came off and hit the motorcycle. I’m deeply sorry for the injuries caused.”

Police will continue to investigate the incident to determine if additional safety measures are necessary to prevent such accidents in the future. The local community has expressed concern over the maintenance and safety standards of large vehicles, especially those transporting goods within populated areas.

The police are urging all drivers, especially those operating large vehicles, to ensure their vehicles are regularly checked and properly maintained to prevent similar accidents. The public is also advised to remain vigilant and report any vehicles that appear to be in poor condition or pose a risk on the roads, reported KhaoSod.

