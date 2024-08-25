Former official arrested for negligent road work, 38 warrants

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Police apprehended a former provincial administrative organisation president in Bangkok, who is accused of negligent road work in Chaiyaphum, leading to multiple injuries among locals.

The individual, identified as 54 year old Yothin was also found to have 38 outstanding arrest warrants related to cheque violations.

The operation was directed by Police Major General Montree Teskan, commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), and carried out by Police Colonel Ekkasit Pansita, superintendent of the CSD’s 4th subdivision, along with Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyaporn Reansut, an inspector in the same subdivision.

Yothin was arrested in Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San district. The arrest came following a warrant issued by the Chaiyaphum Provincial Court on June 26, 2024, for causing harm through negligence.

Investigations revealed that Yothin transitioned to a construction business after his term ended. He undertook a road construction project in Ban Khwao district, Chaiyaphum province. However, during the construction phase, he failed to supervise the work and did not install warning signs, leading to numerous accidents and injuries among road users.

Despite the accidents, Yothin reportedly avoided taking responsibility and did not assist the injured, which escalated the situation to legal action. This culminated in the issuance of an arrest warrant and his subsequent detention.

During questioning, Yothin admitted to not overseeing the construction work properly, which led to the resulting issues. However, he insisted that he did not intend to shirk responsibility for compensating the injured parties. The delays in compensation were due to unresolved discussions about the amount and specifics of the damages.

Additionally, a background check revealed that Yothin had 38 outstanding arrest warrants related to cheque offences. Consequently, he was handed over to Ban Khwao Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

The situation underscores the importance of rigorous oversight in public construction projects to ensure safety standards are met and to prevent such incidents from occurring. The apprehension of Yothin demonstrates a commitment to holding individuals accountable for negligence, particularly when public safety is at risk.