Nightlife in Thailand: Where to party and have fun

Planning a trip to Thailand in 2024 and wondering where to experience the best nightlife? You’re in for a treat. Thailand’s nightlife scene is legendary, offering everything from bustling street parties to sophisticated rooftop bars. Whether you’re a party animal or just looking to unwind, there’s something for everyone.

Bangkok, the city that never sleeps, is your go-to for vibrant clubs and bars. But don’t overlook other hotspots like Phuket and Pattaya, which boast equally thrilling night scenes. From beach parties to live music venues, you’ll find plenty of ways to have fun after dark.

In this guide, we’ll take you through the must-visit spots and hidden gems that make Thailand’s nightlife unforgettable. Get ready to explore the best places to dance, drink, and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Discover top nightlife destinations in Thailand

Experience an electrifying array of nightlife in Thailand throughout 2024. Explore vibrant cities and island paradises each offering unique places for fun after dark.

Bangkok nightlife experience

Bangkok is renowned for its electrifying nightlife, offering an array of experiences that cater to every taste. Khao San Road, a bustling street in the heart of the city, is a must-visit for travellers seeking an energetic atmosphere. Enjoy cheap beers, fascinating cocktails, live music, and themed nights, or relax at rooftop bars with stunning city views. For a more refined experience, head to Sukhumvit Road, one of Bangkok’s main thoroughfares. This area is home to upscale bars and clubs, exuding a stylish and sophisticated vibe.

Best nightlife places to go in Bangkok

1. Vertigo and Moon Bar at the Banyan Tree Hotel

Address: 61th floor, 21/100 S Sathon Rd, Thung Maha Mek, Subdistrict, Bangkok 10120 Opening hours: every day 5pm – 1am

Google reviews: 4.3 out of 5 stars Advertisements With a stunning 360-degree view of Bangkok, this bar is located on the 61st floor of the Banyan Tree Hotel. Vertigo serves as an upscale open-air restaurant, specialising in seafood and premium steaks, while Moon Bar provides a more casual setting for enjoying signature cocktails like the “Vertigo Sunset.”

2. Octave Rooftop Lounge and Bar

Address: 2 Soi Sukhumvit 57, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 5pm – 2am

Google reviews: 4.4 out of 5 stars

The bar features a chic open-air atmosphere with an illuminated round bar and resident DJs providing a vibrant ambience. Guests can enjoy a diverse menu of Asian fusion tapas, signature cocktails, and a selection of drinks, making it a popular spot for both locals and tourists seeking a memorable nightlife experience.

3. Onyx club

Address: Royal City Avenue RCA Alley, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 9pm – 2am

Google reviews: 4.5 out of 5 stars

The club features a sleek design and hosts top international DJs spinning a mix of EDM, house, and hip-hop music, creating an energetic environment perfect for dancing. With a focus on delivering an unforgettable nightlife experience, Onyx is a must-visit for those looking to immerse themselves in Bangkok’s dynamic club scene.

4. Sing Sing Theater

Address: 45 Sukhumvit 45 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 7pm – 3am

Google reviews: 4.5 out of 5 stars

It is a unique nightlife venue in Bangkok that combines elements of a bar, nightclub, and theatre, all set within a stunning 1930s Shanghai-inspired design. This visually captivating space features intricate decor, including red lanterns, metal screens, and opulent furnishings, creating an enchanting atmosphere.

5. The Golden Giraffe

Address: 33 27 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 6pm – 2am

Google reviews: 4.4 out of 5 stars

This trendy spot combines a stylish bar setting with a unique entertainment experience, featuring local and international acts that create an engaging environment for guests. The Golden Giraffe is popular among both locals and tourists, offering a diverse menu of cocktails and a selection of delicious food

Pattaya nightlife experience

Pattaya offers a diverse and exciting nightlife scene that caters to a wide range of interests. From the bustling Walking Street to the serene beachfront bars, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy the energetic atmosphere of nightclubs like Insomnia and Mixx Discotheque, or unwind at rooftop bars with stunning views like Horizon Bar and Sky Gallery. Immerse yourself in the local culture with traditional Thai performances at venues like the KAAN Show and Thai Alangkarn Theater.

Best nightlife places to go in Pattaya

1. Mixx Discotheque

Address: 311 Moo 10 Bali-Hai Plaza 3rd Floor Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 10pm – 4am

Google reviews: 4.4 out of 5 stars

It is a popular nightclub located on Walking Street in Pattaya, known for its vibrant atmosphere and impressive interior design. The venue features two distinct clubs: Rouge Club and Crystal Palace, where guests can enjoy a mix of pulsating music and captivating dance performances by talented artists, including Russian performers.

2. Lucifer Disko TK

Address: 234, 6 Moo 10, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 9pm – 5am

Google reviews: 3.8 out of 5 stars

The club features a unique hell-themed interior with a large dance floor and two distinct areas: a quieter front area with live Western music and salsa performances, and a lively back area where well-known DJs spin rock and dance tracks. This popular venue attracts a diverse crowd, making it a must-visit for those looking to experience Pattaya’s lively nightlife scene.

3. Pattaya Walking Street

Address: Walking St, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 6pm – 3am(vehicular traffic is prohibited after 6 PM)

Google reviews: 4.2 out of 5 stars

This pedestrian-only street comes alive after dark, featuring a myriad of bars, nightclubs, go-go bars, and live music venues, all illuminated by colourful neon lights. Visitors can enjoy a diverse range of experiences, from lively dance clubs and street performances to delicious street food and seafood restaurants. While it is known for its party atmosphere.

4. Thepprasit Night Market

Address: 18 Thepprasit Rd, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 5pm – 10.30pm

Google reviews: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Thepprasit Night Market is a bustling and vibrant destination in Pattaya, known for its extensive array of food stalls and shopping options. Located close to the Outlet Mall, this popular night market features over 500 stalls offering a diverse selection of goods, including clothing, accessories, souvenirs, and delicious Thai street food.

5. Naklua Walking Street

Address: Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 5pm – 10pm

Google reviews: 4.5 out of 5 stars

The area is particularly popular for its community events, such as the Naklua Walk and Eat Festival, which showcases the best of local cuisine and crafts, making it a must-visit destination for food lovers and those looking to experience authentic Thai culture.

Phuket nightlife experience

Phuket’s nightlife is concentrated around Patong Beach. Bangla Road is renowned for its dynamic clubs and live music bars. For a beach party vibe, visit Paradise Beach Club. In 2024, explore Kata Beach for relaxed beach bars offering breathtaking sunset views. Experience the energy and excitement of Phuket’s nightclubs and beach parties, or indulge in the cultural richness of cabaret shows and traditional performances.

Best nightlife places to go in Phuket

1. Catch Beach Club

Address: 202/88, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 11am – 12am

Google reviews: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Catch Beach Club transforms into the ultimate clubber’s paradise, with a pumping baseline from resident and international guest DJs, fire shows, and VIP table service setting the mood beneath a blanket of stars. The club’s dining options provide a sensational epicurean journey, with a meticulously considered seasonal menu featuring only the finest ingredients.

2. Baba Beach Club

Address: 88, North of Phuket,Natai Beach, 8, Khok Kloi, Takua Thung District, Phang Nga 82140, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 10am – 12am

Google reviews: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Baba Beach Club features luxurious pool villas and suites, a private beach, and a state-of-the-art sound system that hosts weekly live performances and DJ sets. The club offers a relaxed yet energetic environment, perfect for enjoying gourmet dining and refreshing cocktails while soaking up the sun.

3. Chillva Market

Address: Ratsada, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 5pm– 11pm(closed on Sunday)

Google reviews: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Opened in 2016, the market features colourful shipping container stalls that house a variety of shops, food vendors, and bars. Visitors can enjoy a diverse selection of local street food, clothing, and handmade crafts while often being entertained by live music performances.

4. Patong OTOP Shopping Paradise

Address: 237/15-20 Patong BeachRat Uthit, ถนน 200 Kathu, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 10am– 10pm

Google reviews: 4 out of 5 stars

The acronym OTOP stands for “One Tambon One Product,” reflecting the market’s focus on unique, indigenous items such as textiles, pottery, and traditional crafts. Visitors can enjoy a lively shopping experience while sampling delicious street food from numerous vendors.

5. Illuzion

Address: 31 Bangla Rd, Pa Tong, Amphoe Kathu, Phuket 83150, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 9pm – 4am

Google reviews: 4 out of 5 stars

Illuzion is a premier nightclub, one of the largest clubs on the island, Illuzion features a state-of-the-art sound system, stunning light displays, and a variety of entertainment options, including performances by top international DJs and live acts. The club offers an “all you can drink” package for a fixed price, allowing guests to enjoy a selection of drinks throughout the night. With its energetic vibe and stylish design.

Chiang Mai nightlife experience

Chiang Mai’s, the “Rose of the North” nightlife is more relaxed yet equally fulfilling. You can explore night markets, where you can find everything from handicrafts to delicious street food. Immerse yourself in the city’s cultural heritage with traditional performances and temple visits and the best hotel facilities in the city.

Best nightlife places to go in Chiang Mai

1. Rumpair

Address: 33/6 Mun Mueang Rd, Tambon Si Phum, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 2pm – 12pm

Google reviews: 4 out of 5 stars

Rumpai Loft Habitat is a cosy guesthouse where guests can enjoy a communal kitchen, a shared lounge, and a lovely garden space, perfect for unwinding after a day of exploring the city. The guesthouse is pet-friendly and provides a welcoming environment for visitors looking to experience the charm of Chiang Mai.

2. Hardcocktail Bar

Address: Tambon Si Phum, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 5:pm– 1am

Google reviews: 4.5 out of 5 stars

The ambience is enhanced by friendly staff and often features live music, making it a great spot for socialising and unwinding after a day of exploring the city. Hardcocktail Bar stands out as a favourite late-night hangout, providing a unique blend of fun and relaxation.

3. Anusarn Market

Address: 149 Changklan Rd, Chang Khlan Sub-district, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50100, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 5pm – 12am

Google reviews: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This dynamic market transforms each day, with vendor stalls appearing in the afternoon and operating well into the night. In addition to the temporary stalls, visitors can explore a myriad of permanent shops, bars, and eateries that line the market’s walls, providing a wide range of products and services throughout the day.

4. Chiang Mai University Night Market

Address: Tambon Chang Phueak, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50300, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 5pm – 10pm

Google reviews: 4.5 out of 5 stars

The market features a variety of food stalls offering delicious and inexpensive Thai dishes, particularly popular among university students. In addition to food, visitors can find clothing, accessories, and other goods at affordable prices. The atmosphere is lively and bustling, providing a true taste of Chiang Mai’s local life.

5. Warm Up Cafe

Address: 40 Nimmanahaeminda Road, Tambon Su Thep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200

Opening Hours: every day 7pm – 2am

Google reviews: 4.3 out of 5 stars

The cafe features multiple areas, including dance floors and relaxed lounge spaces, allowing guests to choose their preferred vibe. With live bands performing reggae and popular Thai songs, along with a lively ambience, Warm Up Cafe has established itself as a must-visit destination for those looking to experience Chiang Mai’s nightlife.

Koh Samui nightlife experience

Koh Samui offers a diverse array of nightlife options. From the bustling party scene in Chaweng to the more relaxed atmosphere of Fisherman’s Village, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy the excitement of beach parties, the elegance of rooftop bars, and the cultural richness of cabaret shows.

Best nightlife places to go in Koh Samui

1. Nikki Beach

Address: 96, 3, Lipa Noi, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84140, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 11am – 11pm

Google reviews: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Guests can enjoy a variety of dining options, including fresh seafood and international cuisine while lounging by the pool or on the beach. Nikki Beach Koh Samui often hosts themed parties and events with live DJs, making it a popular destination for those looking to celebrate life in a tropical paradise.

2. The Jungle Club

Address: 44, 11 หมู่ที่ 3 ตําบล, Tambon Bo Put, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 7am to 10pm

Google reviews: 4.5 out of 5 stars

The resort offers a wide selection of rooms, from simplistic bungalows to more modern and deluxe villas, each featuring a private terrace and breathtaking ocean views. The Jungle Club’s design follows the natural landscape, with traditional materials used to create a harmonious blend of luxury and nature.

3. Green Mango Club

Address: ตำบล เกาะสมุย Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84140, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 10pm – 4am

Google reviews: 4.3 out of 5 stars

This popular club features multiple areas, including an open-air terrace, a dance floor, and VIP sections, catering to a diverse range of music preferences. Guests can enjoy a selection of cocktails, beers, and spirits while dancing the night away to a mix of electronic, house, and commercial music.

4. Ark Bar Beach Resort

Address: 159 89 หมู่ที่ 2 ตำบล บ่อผุด Tambon Bo Put, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 10am – 12am

Google reviews: 4.2 out of 5 stars

This popular resort features a large swimming pool, a beachfront bar, and a restaurant offering a variety of international and Thai cuisine. Guests can enjoy daily pool parties, live music, and DJ performances, making it a favourite spot for those looking to socialise and have fun.

5. The Gin Run

Address: 38/2 Moo 3, Borpud, Chaweng Beach, Surat Thani 84320, Thailand

Opening Hours: every day 5pm – 11pm

Google reviews: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This elegant venue features a sophisticated ambience with cream and dark wood decor, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for guests. The Gin Run prides itself on crafting its own gin, offering a variety of flavours and infusions that cater to diverse palates.

Essential tips for enjoying Thai nightlife

To ensure you have the best experience while exploring Thailand’s nightlife, it’s important to keep a few key tips in mind. These guidelines will help you budget, stay safe, and navigate the lively streets with ease.

Budgeting for a night out

Venue Type Estimated Cost (Thai Baht) Street Bars 200-400 Rooftop Bars 600-1200 Nightclubs 400-800 (may include a drink)

Proper planning ensures you avoid overspending, allowing you to have a worry-free night out.

Safety tips

Prioritise your safety to fully enjoy Thailand’s nightlife. Being aware of your surroundings can significantly reduce risks.

Personal Belongings: Keep valuables close and avoid carrying large sums of cash.

Keep valuables close and avoid carrying large sums of cash. Drink Safely: Never leave your drink unattended to prevent tampering.

Never leave your drink unattended to prevent tampering. Buddy System: Stick with friends and look out for each other, especially in crowded places.

In any situation requiring assistance, the local police can be invaluable resources for help.

Getting around at night in cities like Bangkok is relatively easy, thanks to 24/7 transport options. Opt for metered taxis or reputable ride-sharing services like Grab to ensure fair pricing. While the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) and Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) are efficient, they typically close by midnight, so plan accordingly. For those comfortable with riding, scooters can be a quick way to navigate busy streets, but always wear a helmet for safety. By adhering to these essential tips, you can enjoy Thailand’s nightlife without unnecessary worry. Stay alert, travel smart, and embrace the exhilarating atmosphere that the country has to offer. With a little preparation and awareness, your nights out can be filled with excitement and unforgettable memories while ensuring your safety and well-being.