Warning issued for central provinces flooding risk from tomorrow

Local officials have issued a warning about potential flooding in central provinces, starting tomorrow, October 13 and lasting until October 24.

Jirayu Huangsub, advisor to the prime minister, highlighted the risk for regions including Chai Nat, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Bangkok, and Samut Prakan, particularly in areas outside flood barriers.

Efforts to mitigate flooding have seen the Thai Royal Irrigation Department (RID) reducing water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam. This strategy has successfully improved conditions in Singburi and parts of Ang Thong provinces.

Flood relief operations have intensified in Lamphun, focusing on areas affected by the overflow of the Ping River. Water pumps and pushers have been deployed in locations such as Ban Sob Pa and Ban Pa Phai. Officials expect full drainage by October 15.

In Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, cleanup efforts are ongoing in two main and six minor zones. Significant progress has been reported at the Sailomjoy Market, where accessibility has been restored. Jirayu confirmed the developments in these efforts.

“We are working around the clock to ensure that affected areas receive the necessary support and resources.”

Residents in the at-risk provinces are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions as local officials continue to monitor the situation closely, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued another warning for continuous heavy rainfall impacting 43 provinces, including Bangkok and southern regions, with 70% of the areas affected, posing risks of flash floods.

The TMD forecasted 24-hour weather conditions, noting that easterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to cover the lower northeastern region, the central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas.

In other news, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) issued a warning to people living in 16 areas across seven districts of Bangkok that are at risk of flooding, advising them to move their valuables and belongings to higher ground.