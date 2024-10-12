Warning issued for central provinces flooding risk from tomorrow

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 11:13, 12 October 2024| Updated: 11:15, 12 October 2024
275 1 minute read
Warning issued for central provinces flooding risk from tomorrow
Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Local officials have issued a warning about potential flooding in central provinces, starting tomorrow, October 13 and lasting until October 24.

Jirayu Huangsub, advisor to the prime minister, highlighted the risk for regions including Chai Nat, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Bangkok, and Samut Prakan, particularly in areas outside flood barriers.

Advertisements

Efforts to mitigate flooding have seen the Thai Royal Irrigation Department (RID) reducing water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam. This strategy has successfully improved conditions in Singburi and parts of Ang Thong provinces.

Flood relief operations have intensified in Lamphun, focusing on areas affected by the overflow of the Ping River. Water pumps and pushers have been deployed in locations such as Ban Sob Pa and Ban Pa Phai. Officials expect full drainage by October 15.

Related news

In Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, cleanup efforts are ongoing in two main and six minor zones. Significant progress has been reported at the Sailomjoy Market, where accessibility has been restored. Jirayu confirmed the developments in these efforts.

“We are working around the clock to ensure that affected areas receive the necessary support and resources.”

Residents in the at-risk provinces are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions as local officials continue to monitor the situation closely, reported Pattaya News.

Advertisements

In related news, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued another warning for continuous heavy rainfall impacting 43 provinces, including Bangkok and southern regions, with 70% of the areas affected, posing risks of flash floods.

The TMD forecasted 24-hour weather conditions, noting that easterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to cover the lower northeastern region, the central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas.

In other news, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) issued a warning to people living in 16 areas across seven districts of Bangkok that are at risk of flooding, advising them to move their valuables and belongings to higher ground.

Central Thailand NewsThailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Former politician caught with meth in underwear in South Thailand

Former politician caught with meth in underwear in South Thailand

Published: 14:15, 12 October 2024
Samut Prakan factory worker injured in knife fight after drinks

Samut Prakan factory worker injured in knife fight after drinks

Published: 14:01, 12 October 2024
Disabled Thai woman scammed by iCon Group scheme

Disabled Thai woman scammed by iCon Group scheme

Published: 13:35, 12 October 2024
Road rage: Electric car and box truck crash in Thailand goes viral (video)

Road rage: Electric car and box truck crash in Thailand goes viral (video)

Published: 13:11, 12 October 2024