Pattaya police boost patrols ahead of Police Day celebration

Pattaya’s police force is ramping up security measures in the lead-up to the city’s Police Day celebration. The city’s police chief has directed officers to bolster patrols and target crimes to enhance safety and security.

Police Colonel Navin Teerawit, Superintendent of Pattaya Police Station, presided over a monthly meeting to issue new directives and review the performance of each department. Following this meeting, officers have been instructed to intensify patrols in five key risk areas, crack down on drug-related crimes, and control illegal motorbike racing.

Pol. Col. Navin emphasised the implementation of the 5 Frees policy, which aims to ensure safety, a drug-free environment, a weapon-free zone, prevention of human trafficking, and employment restrictions for those under 18. He also urged officers to enhance nighttime beach safety to maintain Pattaya’s reputation as a world-class tourist destination.

The meeting also focused on preparations for the upcoming Police Day event, scheduled for October 17. The day’s events will begin with a merit-making ceremony and a pledge-taking to uphold police integrity.

In the evening, a sports event will be held on Pattaya Beach, featuring competitions between the police and the public to foster goodwill. Currently, Pattaya Police Station has a total force of 376 officers, with a full capacity of 420 officers, reported Pattaya News.

