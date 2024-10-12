Thousands of dead fish wash ashore in Patong, alarming locals

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Beachgoers in Patong were met with a shocking scene yesterday, October 11, as thousands of dead fish washed ashore, prompting immediate concern among locals, tourists, and officials.

Various species of fish were scattered along the beach, driven in by strong winds and waves. The sudden die-off has left officials scrambling to identify the cause of this marine disaster.

Advertisements

Locals quickly took to collecting the fish, with many deciding to take them home to cook. Some villagers have already incorporated the fish into their daily meals, frying or boiling them and using them in dishes such as sour curry.

Fishermen in the area made efforts to gather as many fish as possible, but the sheer number of dead fish overwhelmed them. Larger fish were collected and distributed among the local community.

Officials are now investigating the cause of the mass fish deaths, urging the public to exercise caution when consuming the fish, reported Phuket News.

“We are working diligently to determine the cause of this incident and ensure the safety of the community.”

Stretching across a 5-kilometre section of the popular beach, from Khao Kaloke to the Pranburi River mouth, these strange intruders have set social media abuzz with curiosity—and concern. Photos of the peculiar creatures quickly went viral, with marine experts weighing in. Advertisements In other news, Thailand’s Department of Fisheries has unveiled an innovative approach to combat the invasive blackchin tilapia by converting them into fermented fish sauce. To tackle the spread of this species, which endangers commercially valuable fish stocks in nine provinces, the department will collaborate with local communities to process the blackchin tilapia into the popular condiment, according to department chief Bancha Sukkaew.