UPDATE: Thai OnlyFans couple who turned resort into porn setting surrender to police

Petch Petpailin

A Thai OnlyFans couple who turned a popular holiday resort of Wang Nam Khiao into a porn shoot setting have surrendered to the police.

Two weeks ago, four erotic videos were circulating online featuring the Thai couple having sex in a resort room with a forest view through the window. The caption on the video states the location is at a resort in Wang Nam Khiao district of Nakhon Ratchasima, or Korat.

The videos were stolen from the Thai couple’s OnlyFans account and downloaded and distributed in the secret groups via the Line application.

Line group admins collected money from group members and offered the video they stole from others, which the couple considered a copyright violation.

The Superintendent of Wang Nam Khiao Police Station, Peerapong Thanapochai, yesterday informed media that the couple had surrendered to the police last week. The couple confessed that they recorded the porn videos at the resort, and the resort owner didn’t involve with their content.

The couple faces 2 charges: firstly, for publishing pornography on a website or application for personal benefits, resulting in a penalty of up to 3 years in jail and a fine of up to 60,000 baht or both. Secondly, they were charged for publishing pornography on a computer system that which public could access, so they could face a penalty of jail up to 5 years and a fine of up to 100,000 bath or both.

The police added that the Office of Police Forensic Science would investigate the crime history of the couple before submitting documents to the court for further prosecution processes.

SOURCE: Matichon

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai OnlyFans couple who turned holiday resort into a porn shoot wanted by police

Police are looking for a Thai OnlyFans couple who turned the popular holiday resort of Wang Nam Khiao into a porn shoot setting.

Four of the couple’s sex tapes were circulated online yesterday in secret group chats in the popular Thai Line application.

The videos, which soon went viral, feature the couple having sex in a resort room with a forest view through the window. The caption on the video states the location is at a resort in Wang Nam Khiao district of Nakhon Ratchasima, or Korat.

The videos of the couple engaging in sexual acts were downloaded from their OnlyFans account by a fan of their work. The fan then uploaded the videos to secret Line groups where people were charged to view the pornographic acts.

Pongthep Malachasing, President of Wang Nam Khiao’s Tourism Promotion Association, is disgusted by the videos and says it ruins the reputation of the district.

“Their sex content is unacceptable and the couple deserve to be condemned. I don’t believe the resort owner supports these 2 creators, and anyone with the same idea needs to stop now. I want the relevant agencies to take the case seriously and prosecute the couple to avoid similar issues in the future. Thai people should protect Wang Nam Khiao’s image as a tourist attraction full of beautiful nature and temples.”

The Korat Mayor, Supoj Seanmee, contacted Wang Nam Khiao police to find out the exact location used by the couple and their details but both are unknown at present.

Pornography is illegal in Thailand and if found guilty of violating the Computer Act the sexy couple faces a penalty of up to 5 years in jail and a fine of up to 100,000 baht, for creating and publishing pornographic material.

Only 4 months ago an OnlyFans content creator filed a complaint to the police after her videos were stolen and posted on random gambling websites for free access. The 25 year old Arisa “Kwang” Siangluecha claimed the videos were her copyright. But the complaint backfired because the police prosecuted her instead.

Pornography is still a controversial issue in Thailand and many believe it is morally wrong. The popular PornHub site was banned in Thailand in 2020, and many Thai sex content creators were arrested.

SOURCE: Kapook | Sanook

 

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

