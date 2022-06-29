Connect with us

Tourism

Phuket welcomes more than 1.7 million travellers so far in 2022

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

image

The southern Thai island of Phuket welcomed more than 1.7 million visitors from January to the end of May, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Phuket office. Phuket, the most reliant of Thai provinces for a steady flow of tourists, has suffered over the past 2 years and has relied on the government’s travel stimulus packages to keep some of the business doors open with domestic tourism.

The director of the TAT’s Phuket Office, Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, says that occupancy levels used to be 75% before the pandemic but had declined to 19.5% in 2020 and 7.8% last year.

Since the launch of the ‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism stimulus campaign, the proportion of local tourists rose to 80% of the total in 2021, when travel was much more restricted.

Nanthasiri also claims that more than 200,000 foreign tourists visited Phuket after the launch of the Phuket Sandbox, which was launched on July 1, until the end of 2021.

She then claimed that from beginning of 2022 to the end of May… “around 1.73 million tourists visited the island, of them 132,472 were domestic travellers”, according to the Bangkok Post.

Yesterday, The Thaiger reported that between the start of this year and last Sunday, June 26, just over 2 million foreign travellers were stamped into Thailand at immigration ports, mostly at 2 airports – Suvarnabhumi and Phuket. During this time the impediments to arrival in Thailand also became less restrictive and, from this Friday, the Thailand Pass will no longer be required.

“Phuket is the most popular province for tourists in the South.”

Phuket’s Governor last week reiterated the CCSA’s announcement that people around the island can now remove their masks in public and open spaces but are still required to wear them at the airport, on domestic flights, on public transport, in crowded situations, public buildings or in private shops that still display mask wearing stickers on their premises.

 

Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2011. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 42 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,950 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current English Content Manager for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

