Pattaya
Locals near Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach like the ban on vendors
Locals around Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach are liking the new ban on vendors. Na Jomtien Municipality started enforcing the ban on Monday (June 27), barring all businesses from reserving spaces on the beach, sidewalks, and roads, to operate for personal benefits. Those who violate the ban could face a fine of up to 2,000 baht.
Now, locals are breathing a sigh of relief. They say that beachgoers can now relax in peace, and local residents don’t have to deal with noisiness. The locals said that on top of the noise, there also used to be conflicts between vendors fighting over areas, as well as traffic problems caused by the vendors.
After the ban was enacted on Monday, police and city officials went to patrol the beach. They have also posted signs warning vendors not to encroach on the beach area. Sattahip District Chief Chatchai Sriphoon said…
“We will use compromise first, but if the vendors still won’t listen, they will be charged under the Cleanliness Act and the Traffic Act.”
Last week, about 300 vendors protested against the ban at the Na Jomtien Municipality in Chon Buri province. The protestors said the ban would destroy their livelihoods. Permanent Secretary Kanpong Suwanpathumlert spoke to the vendors, pointing out that tourists who used to admire the beach’s beauty now complained about stalls on the walkway, unkempt tables and chairs, garbage, and traffic congestion.
The Na Jomtien Municipality is now studying vendor rules in other areas like Jomtien and Pattaya, in order to find a solution to satisfy both vendors and beachgoers. But until that solution comes, the total ban on vendors at Jomtien Beach remains.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Foreigner Sex Pest & Train fare Outrage | GMT
Locals near Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach like the ban on vendors
UPDATE: Thai OnlyFans couple who turned resort into porn setting surrender to police
BISP student, Puthi, invited to Europe as part of GSPDP/ITF/ATF 14&U tennis team
Phuket welcomes more than 1.7 million travellers so far in 2022
Sri Lanka suspends sale of petrol to public for next 2 weeks
Thai netizens berate government for wasting public cash on working holidays
Thailand News Today | Post pandemic Thailand – What to expect
British boxer vows to get back in ring after Thai horror crash
China calls for enhanced relations with Thailand
Foreign sex pest caught on film assaulting Thai beauty contestant
Power lines and transformers to be checked after fatal Bangkok Chinatown fire
Thai PM makes bizarre ‘go easy on me’ plea to media
Thai social media influencer lied to flog football game tickets
Best destinations for a low-season yacht charter in Phuket 2022
3 Thai political activists tried to commit suicide in prison
Cannabis vendor in central Thailand is making bank
From Pattaya with Love, or How To Win Friends and Taser People!
Phuket homeowner checks CCTV to find foreign couple canoodling outside house
UPDATE: Fraudulent Japanese restaurant owner denied bail
It’s official – face masks now voluntary in most places in Thailand
UPDATE: Police arrest fraudulent Japanese restaurant owner at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Thailand’s former PM Thaksin compares marijuana to opium
Frenchman found dead in luxury villa in Koh Samui, Thailand
Phuket public health office says smoking cannabis is legal, but…
Thailand develops cannabis test kits that detect THC levels in 15 minutes
Thailand to be “post pandemic” this week, not endemic
Expect more wind and rain in most of Thailand
Northeast Thailand teacher’s ex stabs her to death in classroom
Teen girl commits suicide after being allegedly blackmailed over naked pictures
Thai woman confesses to beating 6 year old granddaughter to death with pestle
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Cannabis vendor in central Thailand is making bank
- Crime4 days ago
From Pattaya with Love, or How To Win Friends and Taser People!
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand to be “post pandemic” this week, not endemic
- Central Thailand2 days ago
School director fired after allegedly covering up rape of 11 year old girl
- China2 days ago
Boost to tourism industry as China resumes flights to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai health officials ‘concerned’ about the international rise of Omicron BA4 and BA5 variants
- Business2 days ago
Phuket’s Central Patong shopping mall plans reopening and recruitment drive
- China2 days ago
Pop star demands to know why her pet dog died on Thai flight