Uncle Tu offers prayers at Nakhon Si Thammarat main shrine before attending grand rally as lottery enthusiasts gather to buy lucky numbers

Photo Courtesy of Sanook

Yesterday in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, Thailand, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, a prime ministerial candidate for the Palang Pracharath Party, spent the whole day campaigning and visiting five districts. Later, he concluded the campaign with a large rally at the city’s central sports field, ahead of the elections on May 14.

Feeling tired from the continuous travel and rallies, Prayut took an hour-long break at a local hotel before attending the evening’s events. He arrived at the Nakhon Si Thammarat City Pillar Shrine at around 6.30pm, which was also the location of the large rally that, to everyone’s surprise, attracted tens of thousands of people.

In anticipation, organizers had prepared 15,000 chairs, but with the overwhelming turnout, they frantically tried to add more seats, proving to be insufficient. Footages from a high-angle perspective estimated that over 40,000 people attended the rally in the 14-acre area.

While at the city pillar shrine, Prayut lit joss sticks and prayed for his party’s success and the safety of Nakhon Si Thammarat and its residents. As he left the shrine, he encountered lottery enthusiasts eager to bet on the joss stick numbers, 924-57, hoping for luck in the upcoming lottery draw on May 16.

At the speech stage, Prayut expressed his love and admiration for Nakhon Si Thammarat, highlighting the warm reception he received from the citizens. The festive atmosphere and enthusiastic rally-goers brought great joy not only to Prayut but also to the leader of the Palang Pracharath Party Pira Sali Ratwikasak.

Prayut’s speech conveyed his belief that only through unity and cooperation can Thailand as a whole overcome its issues. He called for the people of Nakhon Si Thammarat to support their local Palang Pracharath Party candidates in all ten constituencies, ensuring the party can form a new government and address the nation’s issues reports Sanook.

Emphasizing the importance of unity and team effort, Prayut referred to the traditional Thai teachings by stating that one should not criticize others, as any ill words spoken about someone will eventually return to the speaker. He indicated that divine beings are watching over everyone and are there to help those in need.

Prayut’s appearance at the Nakhon Si Thammarat rally marks the end of his campaign in the province, but he urges everyone to show their support in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the importance of cooperation to move forward together. With the enthusiastic reception he received yesterday, it is essential for the Palang Pracharath Party candidates to maintain this high level of support leading up to the elections on May 14.