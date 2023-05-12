Phuket police chief inaugurates Punrak cafe at immigration office

Photo Courtesy Phuket News

National Police Chief Damrongsak Kittipraphat recently inaugurated the ‘Punrak Cafe’ at Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town, with immigration officers from across the island welcoming the country’s top police general.

Several high-ranking officials arrived on the island for the event, including Immigration Bureau Deputy Commissioner Phanthana Nuchanart, Immigration Division 6 Commander Praphansak Prasarnsuk, Immigration Division 6 Deputy Commander Chalermchon Laemthong, and Sumana Kittipraphat, President of the Police Housewives Association. Local Phuket representatives also attended the event.

Damrongsak explained that the Punrak Cafe branch in Phuket is the fourth to open in the country, with existing branches in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chiang Rai. An additional two branches are expected to open later this year.

The cafe is part of a welfare initiative by the Police Housewives Association, aimed at creating opportunities, encouraging income generation, and improving the quality of life for police officers. Damrongsak also highlighted the convenience the cafe offers to foreigners who use the service, reinforcing the positive image of the organization.

Sumana shared that the first Punrak Cafe outlet was launched in 2020 under the guidance of former national police chief Suwat Chaengyodsuk. The foundation concept is “Punrak,” meaning “share love.”

Follow us on :













Unique to the Punrak Cafe shops, the coffee served is made from Arabica beans introduced to Thailand by King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama 9) under his Royal Project. The project was initiated in the 1970s and aimed at providing alternative sources of income for those in Thailand’s far north, who previously relied on growing poppies for opium production reports Phuket News.

The beans used by Punrak Cafe outlets are grown by teachers and students from the Benjama Border Patrol Police School 1, in the Doi Sam Muen Community of Wiang Hae District, Chiang Mai Province. True Coffee specialists have inspected the quality of the coffee grown in the area through field visits, encouraging the promotion and market expansion for these beans. True Coffee has also ensured that employees and baristas at all branches are well-trained.