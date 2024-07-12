Udon Thani residents offer reward to stop nightly disturbances

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents in Ban Dung, Udon Thani have reached their limit with local teenagers causing nightly disturbances by ringing doorbells. They are offering a 5,000 baht reward for information leading to their capture.

Weeraphon Rak Samerwong, administrator of the Ban Dung Update Facebook page, reported receiving numerous complaints from residents in the municipal area of Ban Dung.

The complaints involve three teenagers, two boys and one girl, who have been riding motorcycles around the neighbourhood, incessantly ringing doorbells late at night for several consecutive nights. This disruptive behaviour has left many households unable to sleep.

The incidents primarily occur in front of the Jindaporn Gold Shop, located near the Ban Dung Police Station within the municipal area of Ban Dung, Udon Thani. The disturbances have become so serious that the affected residents have collectively decided to offer a 5,000 baht reward for any information that can lead to the identification and capture of the culprits.

“We cannot sleep at all. They come every night, and it’s the same noise and disturbance. It’s unbearable.”

The community’s frustration has been building up over time, with the teenagers’ actions escalating recently. The reward is meant to incentivise anyone who might have information about these individuals to come forward. The residents hope this will lead to a swift resolution of the problem, allowing them to return to their normal lives without the nightly interruptions.

“We’ve tried to ignore it, but when it happens every single night, something must be done. We are desperate for some peace.

“We just want to sleep through the night without being woken up. Is that too much to ask?”

The local police are aware of the issue and have increased patrols in the affected areas. However, the teenagers have been elusive, often speeding away before police can apprehend them. The police have urged anyone with information to come forward, emphasising the importance of community cooperation in resolving such issues.

The affected residents are not only concerned about the immediate disturbance but also the potential for more serious incidents if the teenagers’ behaviour continues unchecked. There is a growing fear that the situation could escalate into more dangerous activities if not addressed promptly, reported KhaoSod.