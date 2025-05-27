Udon Thani motorist fined for repainting no-parking kerb

Mechanic painted no-parking kerb grey to attract more customers

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Udon Thani motorist fined for repainting no-parking kerb
A well-intentioned motorist’s attempt to boost business at a local food stall backfired spectacularly after he was caught painting over a red-and-white no-parking kerb in Udon Thani.

The 45 year old auto mechanic, who is not connected to the eatery, took matters into his own hands on Saturday, May 24. Spotting an empty stretch outside the food outlet, he decided the lack of parking might be keeping customers away.

Acting on this assumption, he sprayed grey paint over the official no-parking markings, hoping to create the illusion of legal parking and attract more visitors.

“I just wanted to help,” the man told municipal officers when confronted. “There was no ill intent.”

However, the food stall’s owner quickly distanced herself from the act, stating her business was already doing well with a steady stream of customers.

“He just came and did it on his own,” she said.

Local officials were called to the scene and promptly issued a fine for tampering with public property. While the exact amount was not disclosed, such offences carry a maximum penalty of 5,000 baht under Thai law.

Officials warned that altering public signage or road markings is illegal and can cause confusion and safety risks. They urged residents to report any unauthorised changes and reminded motorists to respect traffic regulations, reported Bangkok Post.

The incident sparked amusement and concern on social media, with many sympathising with the man’s good intentions but cautioning against taking such matters into one’s own hands.

Ultimately, this misguided gesture serves as a reminder that even well-meaning actions can have serious consequences when they interfere with public infrastructure.

In similar news, a foreign man was arrested in Pattaya on March 29 for vandalising public property with graffiti after locals alerted police.

Residents are demanding stricter measures against foreign tourists who violate Thai laws, suggesting penalties such as graffiti removal, fines, deportation, or permanent bans.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

