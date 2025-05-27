Phetchabun homeowner bets on car number after snake omen

A recent event has captured the attention of locals in Phetchabun who believe in lucky numbers. A homeowner, whose house number 309 won in the last lottery draw, is now betting on their car’s registration number for the upcoming draw.

A video was posted on Facebook showing a long green snake attempting to swallow a sparrow on the carport roof, accompanied by the caption, “Last draw was 309, this time we’re going all out. Luck is at our doorstep.”

Upon learning about the intriguing post, reporters reached out to the Facebook user responsible for sharing it. The incident occurred at the carport of house number 309, located in Nam Ron subdistrict, Wichian Buri district, Phetchabun province.

The user explained that after returning home from an errand, they noticed a sparrow being constricted by the green snake on their carport roof.

Attempts were made to use a stick to free the bird from the snake’s grip, but the snake refused to release its hold. Eventually, the sparrow was consumed by the snake, reported KhaoSod.

This unusual sighting led the homeowner to believe that luck might be on their side once more.

Having already seen their house number 309 win, they speculated that their car registration number 7984 might prove lucky this time. Consequently, they purchased lottery tickets featuring this number for the draw on June 1.

In similar news, in Ayutthaya, a couple was shocked to find a nearly 2-metre python curled up next to their bed in their third-floor bedroom. The sighting prompted them to call emergency responders for help.

At 3am on May 13, the Ayutthaya Rescue Unit received a call reporting the snake inside room 331 of a dormitory located at 9/94 Khan Ham subdistrict, Uthai district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

Rescue teams, armed with snake-catching equipment, quickly arrived to assist the worried couple 45 year old Don and his 40 year old wife, Muay. Upon arrival, the rescuers found the couple anxiously waiting outside their room, indicating the python was still inside.