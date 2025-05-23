Swiss man on the run from jail sentence for assaulting Thai doctor

A Swiss man who attacked a Thai doctor at a luxury villa in Phuket has been sentenced to one month in prison — but has already fled the country, defying an arrest warrant.

The dramatic case stems from an incident on February 24, 2024, when Dr Tharadao Chandam, widely known as Dr Pai, accused David, real name Urs Fehr, a Swiss national and the owner of Phuket Elephant Camp, of physically assaulting her. The alleged attack took place on the steps of a high-end villa at Yamu Beach in Pa Klok, Thalang district.

Dr Pai claimed that David kicked her in the back and hurled foul language at her while she was sitting peacefully on the stairs. Initially, the Phuket Provincial Court dismissed the case on September 3 last year, citing a lack of clear evidence and granting the defendant the benefit of the doubt.

However, the tide turned when Nipit Intarasombat, Dr Pai’s lawyer, filed an appeal with the Court of Appeal Region 8. In a stunning reversal, the court found the defendant guilty under Section 391 of the Criminal Code, ruling the assault a serious offence. David was sentenced to one month in prison without probation.

“This case was never about enmity — just a difference in facts and law,” Nipit stated, praising the tireless efforts of investigators, prosecutors, and both legal teams. He also commended Dr Pai for her resilience and determination in pursuing justice.

“I accepted this case at the appeal stage free of charge — no legal fees, travel costs, or even photocopying expenses — because I understood the emotional weight this carried for the doctor, the people of Phuket, and many Thais,” he added.

Despite the ruling, justice remains elusive. David failed to appear for sentencing and is now considered to be on the run. Police believe he has fled Thailand to evade imprisonment, and an arrest warrant has been issued, reported Matichon.

The case has sparked outrage across social media, with many applauding Dr Pai’s courage and calling for tighter measures to prevent foreign nationals from dodging Thai justice.