Shocked! Cambodian man’s fishing trip ends with charged farewell

A Cambodian man died from electrocution while fishing, with attempts by friends to revive him using sand proving fruitless.

The incident occurred at 10.30pm on May 21 near Wat Laem Pradu in Phanat Nikhom district, Chon Buri province. Rescue services and medical personnel from Phanat Nikhom Hospital, along with local police, responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found 32 year old Tee Kun, a Cambodian national, unconscious and wet in front of the temple. He was wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and trousers. Rescue workers attempted first aid, finding no pulse, and used a defibrillator while waiting for the medical team.

The medical team confirmed Tee Kun’s death, which deeply affected his wife and fellow Cambodian co-workers. Despite the confirmation, Tee Kun’s family and friends refused to believe he had died.

They covered his body with sand, convinced that it would extract electrical currents and restore his life. Rescue workers and medics tried to explain the situation but it took police intervention to convince them that Tee Kun had indeed passed away and needed to be taken for an autopsy at the hospital.

Wanna Choeicharoen, a 44 year old rescue worker, reported that upon receiving the call, they rushed to the site to assist. Tee Kun had been pulled out of the water by friends and was unconscious on the ground.

Despite 30 minutes of CPR and three shocks from the defibrillator, he was pronounced dead by the medical team. However, his wife and friends persisted with their beliefs, guided by his mother in Cambodia, who advised covering the body with sand.

Investigators found a modified 3k brand battery, connected to wires and attached to a bamboo pole, used as a makeshift fishing device. Police collected this as evidence. It is believed that Tee Kun was electrocuted while using the device to fish in the irrigation canal.

He lost consciousness and fell into the water. Friends discovered him and attempted to help but were unable to save his life, reported KhaoSod.