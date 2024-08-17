Thai businesswoman loses 29 million baht from bank account

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A complaint has been lodged with Thailand’s Ministry of Interior after a businesswoman discovered that 29 million baht had been withdrawn from her account without her knowledge. The matter is now under review to determine the appropriate course of action.

Real estate businesswoman 60 year old Kirana and Akkarawat Kraisisombat, also known as Tae Achiva, submitted a petition to the Ministry of Interior, represented by Chada Thaiset, Deputy Minister of Interior, a few days ago. The incident involves Kirana, who acted as guarantor, and she has filed a lawsuit in the Civil Court to uncover the truth about the unauthorised actions by bank officials.

Reporters reached out to Chada’s team yesterday, August 16, regarding the complaint. The team has reviewed the request for justice and forwarded the matter to the Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Interior’s Damrongdhama Centre for further action. The centre will coordinate with relevant government agencies, such as the Bank of Thailand and the Ministry of Finance, to explore the legal ramifications and next steps.

The bank official’s action of withdrawing funds from the guarantor’s account without prior notification is being scrutinised to determine its legality. If citizens face similar issues, such as being guarantors for vehicles or other loans, they are encouraged to report to the Damrongdhama Centre. Tae’s team is actively collecting names of affected individuals to assist those unjustly treated by financial institutions nationwide, reported KhaoSod.

The legal team, including lawyer Banthorwan Sombatthamkul and other legal experts, is assisting the affected businesswoman without any charges. They aim to gather information until justice is served. Concerned individuals can contact them through Tae’s Facebook page.

“It’s crucial for us to ensure that the public is aware of their rights and the legal avenues available to them. We are committed to providing support and seeking justice for those who have been wronged by financial institutions.”