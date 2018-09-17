National
Two teenagers drown trying to save school friend
by Sutthipomh Settharangsi
Two schoolchildren have died after trying to save another friend from drowning in the Chaiyaphum province, central Thailand, on Saturday.
Seven lower-secondary students visited a local check dam in Tambon Nong Pai in Kaeng Khro district when one girl, riding a motorcyle, fell into the water along with her two-wheeler.
The friends jumped into the water, despite the strong currents, to rescue her and succeeded in pulling her to safety. But two of the friends – a 13 year old girl and a 15 year old boy – drowned.
The accident happened at 3.30pm. Rescue workers managed to pull the two bodies out of the water at around 10pm Saturday night.
The incident prompted district chief Chaiyasith Chaisamritpol, who observed the mission, to warn parents that they must not let their children visit or play at water facilities unsupervised during the rainy season due to the surging water and strong currents. He also instructed community leaders to install warning signs at all local check dams and recreational water facilities to prevent future tragedies.
STORY: The Nation
Elephant electrocuted in Samut Prakan
The Nation reports that the Bang Phli police were alerted at 9.50pm that an elephant had been shocked unconscious on Thepharak road in front of Wat Bang Phli Yai in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district.
The police coordinated with the Portecktueng Foundation and Samut Prakan’s Livestock Development Office. Rescuers from the foundation arrived at the scene first and used a crane to lift the elephant from the drain.
In an operation that was broadcast on Facebook Live, the rescuers tried to resuscitate the elephant with advice from Phattarapol Manee-on, a veterinarian of the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department.
Continue Reading
Another Army death raises questions over Military handling of hazing
by Chularat Saengpassa - The Nation Weekend
Hazing (US English) initiation ceremonies, (British English), bastardisation (Australian English), ragging (South Asia), or deposition, refers to the practice of rituals, challenges, and other activities involving, harassment, violence or humiliation used as a way of initiating a person into a group including a new fraternity, sorority, team, or club.
Another conscript has succumbed to injuries inflicted whilst under the care of the Thai Army.
Private Khacha Pacha became the latest fatality of military-camp violence yesterday. He had been battling for his life for nearly a month and was in a coma since arriving at the hospital on August 21.
The 22 year old conscript has left behind his elderly mother, pregnant wife and toddler daughter. His family is now dealing with the pain that so many affe...
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Thaiger-Radio-News-4.mp3"][/audio]
