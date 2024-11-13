Trump’s win sparks PM Paetongtarn’s bold investor push

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is seizing the momentum after Donald Trump’s election victory by calling for an ambitious strategy to attract foreign investors to Thailand.

Speaking in Los Angeles yesterday, November 12, to Thai ambassadors, consul-generals, and key representatives of Team Thailand from across the Americas, the Thai premier urged diplomats to become a front-line force, promoting Thailand as a prime investment destination.

At the meeting, the 38 year old Thai PM underscored the urgency of adapting to the changing geopolitical landscape under the new US administration, which she believes could impact Thailand’s economic future.

“I would like ambassadors to publicise what the government is doing. Since Thailand is still facing economic problems, the government is trying to do all it can to bring as much money to the country as possible.”

The prime minister laid out her administration’s plans to focus on fostering investment, enhancing start-ups, and enticing Thai talent to return home. A new Matching Fund will expand market opportunities for private Thai enterprises, while scholarships for Thai students abroad aim to fill skill gaps in key industries like aerospace and digital technology.

“Our approach is people-centric.”

PM Paetongtarn added that creating more job opportunities in Thailand could reverse the brain drain that has sent many of the nation’s brightest minds overseas.

The PM’s trip continues today to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Peru, where she is expected to champion Thailand’s economic interests further.

During the Los Angeles visit, she also met Thai expats and accepted a US$30,000 (nearly 1.04 million baht) donation for flood relief back home. The Thai PM encouraged the Thai diaspora to bring their expertise back to Thailand, saying their skills could play a pivotal role in the nation’s growth, reported Bangkok Post.

Similarly, the Thai Wholesale and Retail Trade Association advises local businesses to closely watch global trade dynamics and the international economy in light of Donald Trump’s recent return to the White House.