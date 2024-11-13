Thailand launches digital durian initiative to boost productivity

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) has launched the One Tambon, One Digital (OTOD) Digital Durian initiative, aiming to enhance the productivity of 8.8 million Thai durian farmers through digital platforms and innovative technologies. This project seeks to standardise Thai durian production, leveraging applications for improved recording, storage, and tracking of crop data.

This strategic move is designed to tackle various challenges faced by Thai durian farmers. The adoption of digital tools is anticipated to bolster consumer trust both locally and internationally. As competition intensifies, particularly from China and neighbouring nations, the project aims to highlight high-value Thai products on a global scale, explained Pantanu Wannagangsai, an advisor to the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry.

Thailand boasts 1.02 million rai of durian plantations, producing 1.53 million tonnes of the fruit. Durian is a significant export, accounting for 69% of all exported fruits, or 991,557 tonnes last year. China remains the largest market for Thai durian exports.

Pantanu emphasised that the Digital Durian project aligns with government policies addressing issues such as debt, income, cost of living, and societal stability.

Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, president of DEPA, stated that the OTOD Digital Durian initiative intends to involve over 6,100 durian farming households in using digital platforms for data recording within two years. This initiative is expected to contribute significantly to the creation of big data for Thai agriculture, particularly in the durian sector.

Furthermore, around 12,200 farmers across 23 provinces are slated to receive training in e-commerce applications and Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) certification, fostering the development of a national agriculture platform.

Thailand’s durian export market, the largest globally, is projected to reach a value of 19.8 billion baht (US$569 million) in two years, with 152,500 tonnes meeting GAP standards. The project is supported by a platform developed by a Thai digital startup, which has received the dSURE certification, ensuring its quality and dependability, reported Bangkok Post.

Pantanu reiterated that the DES Ministry is dedicated to fast-tracking the modernisation of traditional agriculture. By introducing market-driven innovations, the ministry aims to enhance farmers’ incomes and economic stability.