IKEA launches furniture buy-back for Thai flood relief effort

IKEA has partnered with the Mirror Foundation to buy back furniture and help restore homes in northern Thailand affected by flooding. This initiative aims to return these homes to their former beauty.

IKEA announced this campaign on its Facebook page, stating, “In these difficult times, our collective help is crucial. IKEA is collaborating with the Mirror Foundation to support flood victims in Northern Thailand.”

IKEA encourages customers to donate or sell their IKEA furniture to aid in the restoration efforts. The company has set up a buy-back service for furniture, which will then be passed on to those in need. Customers can also donate their IKEA furniture at IKEA Bang Na, IKEA Bang Yai, and IKEA Sukhumvit.

This campaign runs from October 1 to 31, providing a window for customers to participate in this charitable effort. The goal is to bring some relief and comfort to those whose homes have been devastated by the floods, allowing them to rebuild and return to a semblance of normalcy.

The flooding in northern Thailand has caused significant damage, leaving many families without proper housing. The initiative by IKEA and the Mirror Foundation is a step towards helping these families rebuild their lives. The furniture collection will provide essential items for these homes, making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected, reported KhaoSod.

The Mirror Foundation, known for its work in disaster relief and community support, brings its expertise to this partnership.

In related news, Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a request from the Ministry of Interior to allocate 3.04 billion baht (US$91 million) from the central budget to assist flood victims across the country. This decision, taken at the new Cabinet’s first weekly meeting, will provide financial relief to approximately 338,391 households affected by flooding since May, according to ministry spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul.

In other news, to ease the burden on flood-ravaged communities, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced that electricity bills for this month will be waived for those living in the northern and northeastern regions of Thailand.