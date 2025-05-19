Argument turns deadly as nephew stabs uncle in Nakhon Ratchasima

Fuelled by alcohol, a family dispute turned into a nightmare for a mother

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner14 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
64 2 minutes read
Argument turns deadly as nephew stabs uncle in Nakhon Ratchasima
Suspect during the crime reenactment | Photo via KhaoSod

An argument turned fatal in Nakhon Ratchasima this morning, May 19, when a 32 year old man fatally stabbed his uncle during a violent altercation following a heated argument.

The incident occurred around 8.15am at a single-storey house in Ban Krabueang Noi, Phimai district. Police from Phimai Police Station responded to the scene after receiving a report from local patrol units that a nephew had killed his uncle inside their residence.

At the scene, officers found the body of 53 year old Wiroj Ngamchanat, lying shirtless on his back in the middle of a bedroom. He sustained severe head wounds and facial injuries. Blood was also found on the mattress. Police estimated he had been dead for approximately 13 hours.

Argument turns deadly as nephew stabs uncle in Nakhon Ratchasima | News by Thaiger
Suspect during the crime reenactment | Photo via KhaoSod

The suspect, identified as 32 year old Nikorn or “Mos,” was waiting at the scene to surrender. He confessed to the crime and was taken into custody for a crime scene reenactment.

Related Articles

According to Wiroj’s 71 year old mother, three family members, including the deceased and the suspect, were living in the house. Wiroj had recently separated from his wife during the Songkran holiday and returned to live with his mother in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Both Wiroj and his nephew were unemployed and reportedly argued frequently, especially when alcohol was involved. On the night of the incident, she said she overheard them arguing and decided to leave the house. Not long after, her grandson approached her, saying he had been slashed on the hand by Wiroj during a scuffle.

A neighbour then took Mos to Phimai Hospital for treatment. She later returned home to discover that Wiroj had died and contacted police.

Mos’s mother insisted her son was not a violent person and claimed she had no idea he would harm his uncle. She said Mos had arrived at her house late at night, told her he had argued with his uncle, and mentioned the scuffle involving the knife.

Police said Mos admitted that during the fight, he initially grabbed a kitchen knife, but Wiroj took it and slashed his arm. Mos then wrestled the knife back and struck Wiroj in the head. Wiroj collapsed, hitting his head on the floor, and later died from the injuries.

Mos has been charged with physical assault, resulting in death, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
K by Vicky Cheng brings contemporary Cantonese cuisine to Bangkok Best Bites

K by Vicky Cheng brings contemporary Cantonese cuisine to Bangkok

7 seconds ago
Argument turns deadly as nephew stabs uncle in Nakhon Ratchasima Thailand News

Argument turns deadly as nephew stabs uncle in Nakhon Ratchasima

14 minutes ago
Pattaya pushes ahead with Jomtien beachfront revamp Pattaya News

Pattaya pushes ahead with Jomtien beachfront revamp

37 minutes ago
2 Israeli men and Pattaya transwomen fight over sex service deposit Pattaya News

2 Israeli men and Pattaya transwomen fight over sex service deposit

59 minutes ago
Thailand and Indonesia shakes hands on continued partnership Thailand News

Thailand and Indonesia shakes hands on continued partnership

1 hour ago
Phuket set to host City Pride 2025 parade in June Phuket News

Phuket set to host City Pride 2025 parade in June

2 hours ago
Landslide at Bangkok MRT construction site leaves 1 worker missing Thailand News

Landslide at Bangkok MRT construction site leaves 1 worker missing

2 hours ago
Ayutthaya high-speed rail plans raise UNESCO heritage concerns Thailand News

Ayutthaya high-speed rail plans raise UNESCO heritage concerns

2 hours ago
South Korean man cut on face by steel plate on Pattaya footpath Thailand News

South Korean man cut on face by steel plate on Pattaya footpath

3 hours ago
Thai Finance Ministry to ease debt relief criteria Thailand News

Thai Finance Ministry to ease debt relief criteria

3 hours ago
Suspects surrender over Thai office building collapse, claim limited role Crime News

Suspects surrender over Thai office building collapse, claim limited role

3 hours ago
Naked Russian man escapes hospital, causes chaos in Pattaya Thailand News

Naked Russian man escapes hospital, causes chaos in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Tragic collision on Rama 2 Road leaves one dead, one injured Road deaths

Tragic collision on Rama 2 Road leaves one dead, one injured

3 hours ago
Claw machine crackdown in Thailand targets student routes Thailand News

Claw machine crackdown in Thailand targets student routes

3 hours ago
Man arrested after decade on the run for machete attack Crime News

Man arrested after decade on the run for machete attack

4 hours ago
Thailand launches first leopard shark rewilding project in Phuket Phuket News

Thailand launches first leopard shark rewilding project in Phuket

5 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in truck crash in Bang Pakong Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in truck crash in Bang Pakong

5 hours ago
Pattaya app-based taxi rider punches Indian man for groping him Pattaya News

Pattaya app-based taxi rider punches Indian man for groping him

5 hours ago
Petition planned to halt Senate&#8217;s appointment powers amid election probe Thailand News

Petition planned to halt Senate’s appointment powers amid election probe

5 hours ago
Family dispute turns violent as monk accused of assault Crime News

Family dispute turns violent as monk accused of assault

6 hours ago
Woman reclaims missing car after spotting it on road (video) Crime News

Woman reclaims missing car after spotting it on road (video)

6 hours ago
Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash Thailand News

Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash

6 hours ago
Elderly woman fatally hit by car while crossing road in Samut Songkhram Thailand News

Elderly woman fatally hit by car while crossing road in Samut Songkhram

6 hours ago
Body found in barrel at reservoir near three Thai provinces Crime News

Body found in barrel at reservoir near three Thai provinces

6 hours ago
Three dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting tragedy Crime News

Three dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting tragedy

6 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner14 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
64 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Man chooses to defecate on public road despite nearby bathroom

Man chooses to defecate on public road despite nearby bathroom

3 days ago
Chinese tenants flee without paying and leave mess behind

Chinese tenants flee without paying and leave mess behind

4 days ago
Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients

Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients

4 days ago
No water in lungs: Thai party entertainer dies before entering river

No water in lungs: Thai party entertainer dies before entering river

4 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x