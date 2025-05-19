Argument turns deadly as nephew stabs uncle in Nakhon Ratchasima

An argument turned fatal in Nakhon Ratchasima this morning, May 19, when a 32 year old man fatally stabbed his uncle during a violent altercation following a heated argument.

The incident occurred around 8.15am at a single-storey house in Ban Krabueang Noi, Phimai district. Police from Phimai Police Station responded to the scene after receiving a report from local patrol units that a nephew had killed his uncle inside their residence.

At the scene, officers found the body of 53 year old Wiroj Ngamchanat, lying shirtless on his back in the middle of a bedroom. He sustained severe head wounds and facial injuries. Blood was also found on the mattress. Police estimated he had been dead for approximately 13 hours.

The suspect, identified as 32 year old Nikorn or “Mos,” was waiting at the scene to surrender. He confessed to the crime and was taken into custody for a crime scene reenactment.

According to Wiroj’s 71 year old mother, three family members, including the deceased and the suspect, were living in the house. Wiroj had recently separated from his wife during the Songkran holiday and returned to live with his mother in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Both Wiroj and his nephew were unemployed and reportedly argued frequently, especially when alcohol was involved. On the night of the incident, she said she overheard them arguing and decided to leave the house. Not long after, her grandson approached her, saying he had been slashed on the hand by Wiroj during a scuffle.

A neighbour then took Mos to Phimai Hospital for treatment. She later returned home to discover that Wiroj had died and contacted police.

Mos’s mother insisted her son was not a violent person and claimed she had no idea he would harm his uncle. She said Mos had arrived at her house late at night, told her he had argued with his uncle, and mentioned the scuffle involving the knife.

Police said Mos admitted that during the fight, he initially grabbed a kitchen knife, but Wiroj took it and slashed his arm. Mos then wrestled the knife back and struck Wiroj in the head. Wiroj collapsed, hitting his head on the floor, and later died from the injuries.

Mos has been charged with physical assault, resulting in death, reported KhaoSod.