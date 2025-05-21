Van fire on Bangkok bridge disrupts traffic, no injuries

Rising questions over van fire spark electrical fault fears

Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A fire engulfed a van on a bridge over the Ramintra intersection at kilometre 8, causing extensive damage to the vehicle. The incident, reported today, May 21, required intervention by fire and rescue teams. An electrical short circuit is suspected to have started the blaze.

Police from Khan Na Yao station received a report of a vehicle fire on the outbound lane of the Ramintra intersection bridge, heading towards Min Buri, in the Ram Inthra subdistrict, Khan Na Yao district, Bangkok.

The police coordinated with Bang Chan Fire and Rescue Station and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation to tackle the situation.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Upon arrival, responders found a grey Volkswagen van, with the registration number ฮก 2499 Bangkok, engulfed in flames. Due to the severity of the fire, the traffic on the bridge was temporarily closed as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

It took approximately 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported, reported KhaoSod.

Initial investigations revealed that the van used petrol as its fuel. It is believed that an electrical short circuit in the engine compartment may have caused sparks, leading to the fire, which completely destroyed the vehicle.

In similar news, a Honda Jazz was completely destroyed in a late-night fire along Phetkasem Road in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The incident occurred on May 20, when a 41 year old woman from Pran Buri district noticed smoke and flames while driving home. She managed to escape the vehicle safely and was not injured.

Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene near Patravadi Hua Hin School in the Nong Kae subdistrict.

Firefighters from Hua Hin Municipality, along with local police, battled the blaze for over 30 minutes. Despite their efforts, the vehicle was entirely consumed by the flames.

