Shattered dreams: Disabled man in Bangkok takes his own life

PHOTO: iStock

A dismal image of life pressures came to light recently when a disabled man, feeling the weight of his predicament, tragically ended his life. The man, once a car mechanic able to fend for his wife, sadly viewed himself as a burden on her. Found beneath their rented house, his death underscores the stark realities of life pressures and hardship

At about 9.30pm yesterday, Pol. Capt. Tharathorn Wasnanjarus, Deputy Inspector of the Nong Khang Phlu Station, was alerted to a suicide case, located along Twee Wattana Canal Road in Nong Khang Phlu ward, Nong Khaem district, Bangkok. Responding to the call out were the forensic doctors of Siriraj Hospital alongside rescuers from the Poh Tek Tung Foundation.

The scene of the incident was a one-storey wooden house with a 1-metre high undercroft, partitioned to create a shed for chicken-rearing.

Officials discovered the body of Yod (last name withheld), a 46 year old man, lying lifeless on a mat in the shaded area beneath the house. Knife-inflicted wounds were visible on his neck, coupled with four stab wounds to his stomach. A blood-stained eight-inch fruit paring knife was found clenched in his right hand. The scene did not suggest any struggle, prompting officials to gather details to corroborate the apparent suicide.

Arith (surname withheld), a 64 year old relative of the deceased who lived nearby, shed light on the tragic circumstances. About two years ago, Yod was an able-bodied man working as a car mechanic in a garage before a tragic work-related accident left his right knee dislocated and rendered him physically disabled. Yod, now incapable of performing any work, lived with his wife, whom he had to rely on for sustenance.

Yod’s wife left home for work when Arith noticed Yod’s prolonged disappearance beneath the house. On inspection, he discovered Yod’s lifeless body. On multiple occasions before the incident, Yod had expressed discomfort to his neighbours, complaining about being a burden. With his wife’s birthday the following day, Yod despaired over not affording even a simple birthday cake for his beloved wife—a grievance believed to have propelled the act.

Preliminary investigations led the police to autopsy the body in order to ascertain the exact cause of death. Further questioning and examination of Yod’s wife would be conducted, and the evidence collected at the scene would supplement subsequent investigations.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.