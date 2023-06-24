Daughter’s divorce celebration with cake and fireworks in China

PHOTO: SAOstar

In an unusual event that has sparked widespread interest, a family in China held a divorce celebration for their daughter with fireworks and a cake cutting, signalling a departure from traditional norms surrounding marriage breakdowns.

The changing attitudes of the modern era have lessened the stigma attached to divorce, making it now less of a daunting prospect than in the past. The dissolution of a marriage is no longer seen as something negative or shameful. This sentiment was demonstrated to a remarkable degree in a recent incident in Zangzhou, Hebei province, China, where a family joyfully celebrated their daughter’s divorce, drawing the attention of numerous observers worldwide.

As per the reports, the young woman put an end to her unhappily wedded seven-year relationship. When she parted ways with her husband, her family welcomed her back home with warmth and support, showing no grief but instead expressing happiness and support. They even held a celebratory feast at their residence, complete with a cake inscribed, “Out of the misery, as happy as rebirth, enjoy being divorced!” The family then went on to light fireworks to mark this significant event.

Once this story was shared online, it garnered a lot of attention from netizens, with many expressing their support for the young woman and commending her understanding and empathetic family.

“A wedding does not always signify happiness, but a divorce should.“

“Both weddings and divorces can bring happiness.“

“Live your life the way you want.“

“This is how it should be post-divorce! Crying and feeling sorry won’t help.“

“You have an amazing family.“

Several online commentators echoed these remarks, praising the family’s progressive mindset and the young woman’s courage and resilience during this life-changing event. In general, it’s a vivid reminder that society’s mindset on traditional norms and values continues to evolve and adapt to changing times, promoting more openness and acceptance.

