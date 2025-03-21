True Digital Park and BOI join forces to propel foreign investment to Thailand

True Digital Park, the largest tech and startup hub in ASEAN, is moving forward to drive Thailand to become a destination for foreign investors and entrepreneurs, aiming to boost Thailand’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Highlighting its comprehensive startup and tech entrepreneur ecosystem, True Digital Park joined forces with the Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI) to attract foreign investors by offering a one-stop service to streamline business setup process via the TDPK International Service Centre.

The services ensure that international entrepreneurs can establish and grow their businesses in Thailand, reducing complexity and enabling a fast track to success. The centre covers essential services both for businesses and long-term residency to attract wealthy global citizens and highly skilled professionals to Thailand.

True Digital Park also hosts the Thailand Fast Track event to foster global partnerships, reinforcing confidence in the nation’s investment-friendly policies. This effort reaffirms Thailand’s position as one of ASEAN’s most attractive investment destinations.

According to an ASEAN stats’ report about the FDI inflows of 10 ASEAN nations, Thailand was ranked 6th with a continued decline in growth. In 2024, Thailand’s FDI stood at approximately US$4.5 billion, a sharp drop from US$11.2 billion in 2023. Despite this, ASEAN remains an attractive investment destination, with FDI inflows continuing to rise across the region.

However, in an increasingly competitive market to attract foreign capital, Thailand needs to urgently enhance investment promotion efforts, strengthen collaboration across sectors, and boost its economic potential and competitiveness to secure a greater share of FDI within ASEAN.

Shifting of foreign investment to neighbouring countries leads to a decline in new investment projects, negatively impacting employment and economic growth.

Tarit Nimmanwudipong, General Manager of True Digital Park, stated that the group joined forces with the BOI over six years now, and continues to build a strong partnership network aimed at attracting foreign investors and entrepreneurs to Thailand.

Under this collaboration, True Digital Park has been officially appointed by BOI as a Certified Agent, authorised to assist foreign nationals in applying for Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visas and providing comprehensive market-entry support in Thailand.

To streamline this process, the TDPK International Service Center was established as a one-stop service centre catering to both business and residency needs. True Digital Park has facilitated the approval of over 100 SMART “S” Visas for entrepreneurs from 32 nationalities, enabling them to establish businesses across various industries, including digital technology, finance, entertainment, and education.

The majority of these entrepreneurs hail from Asia and Europe respectively. They also supported over 50 highly skilled professionals and investors from 15 nationalities in securing long-term resident visas. Currently, more than 300 multinational companies are linked in True Digital Park’s ecosystem, either through their Global Startup programme or by leasing office spaces and co-working spaces.

Working closely with the BOI and foreign investors from around the globe has given True Digital Park deep insights into the challenges international entrepreneurs face in moving to Thailand. One of the biggest hurdles is the lack of centralised services, making it difficult to navigate essential processes such as visa applications, securing workspaces, obtaining legal consultation, finding accommodations, and accessing business networks.

This fragmentation creates unnecessary complexity and serves as a significant barrier for foreigners looking to establish businesses and settle in Thailand.

True Digital Park’s ecosystem concretely addresses the challenges of business establishment and residency in Thailand. Through the TDPK International Service Centre, they connect foreign entrepreneurs and investors with over 5,800 partners across various industries, including global tech giants, leading private organisations, academic institutions, government agencies, emerging tech entrepreneurs, and startups.

Their end-to-end services cover key areas such as legal support, finance, investment, and business development, significantly reducing complexity and quickly accessing essential services at a reliable and affordable cost. Most importantly, international entrepreneurs can get advice from their professional consultants on Thailand’s market landscape to explore new business opportunities and accelerate their business growth in Thailand.

Connecting all possibilities from overseas to Thailand

The TDPK International Service Centre offers one-stop services for both business and long-term residency in Thailand including:

1. Visa services

True Digital Park supports BOI’s policies by facilitating long-term stays in Thailand legally through various visa services, including the LTR Visa, Thailand Privilege Card, SMART Visa for entrepreneurs and startups and Destination Thailand Visa (DTV).

Beyond visa services, True Digital Park also provides guidance on relocation, healthcare, and insurance, ensuring a smooth transition for foreign residents.

2. Comprehensive services for businesses

Offering business consultation services, covering legal advisory, company registration, and networking opportunities with potential investors and business partners as well as office space rental to establish a registered business address in Thailand.

3. Enriching lifestyle experiences for expatriates

Enhance the living experience of foreign residents with various facilities such as fitness centres, spas, restaurants, and international schools, as well as a social community such as running clubs and other recreation activities.

Tarit sees True Digital Park as a crucial element in driving foreign investors back into the Kingdom of Thailand while creating a business-friendly ecosystem.

“True Digital Park is proud to be a driving force in attracting foreign investors to Thailand and aims to double the number of foreign investors and entrepreneurs landing in Thailand through TDPK International Service Center by 2025. We keep focused on delivering comprehensive, high-quality services, while also fostering a business-friendly ecosystem that nurtures growth and innovation.

“Alongside this, we continue to develop cutting-edge business infrastructure, build strong network partnerships, and create an environment that attracts talents from around the world. We believe that our continued efforts will drive foreign business expansion in Thailand, accelerate digital economy growth, and enhance the country’s competitiveness in the global landscape.”

Press release