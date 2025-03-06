Lost and afraid: Chinese woman rescued from Pattaya woods

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A Chinese woman suffering from mental health issues was found wandering in distress near a wooded area in Jomtien, prompting a swift rescue operation by Pattaya City officials.

The alarm was raised when a concerned local spotted the woman looking lost and disoriented near a condominium complex and immediately alerted the police.

Responding quickly, officials tracked her down in the dense forest, ensuring she was safe before reuniting her with her family.

Upon arrival, rescue teams found the woman in a fragile state, visibly shaken and confused. They carefully approached her, offering reassurance before escorting her out of the area.

She was then assessed to ensure she was physically unharmed before being taken into the care of her relatives.

Police have not disclosed how the woman ended up in the wooded area or the circumstances leading to her distress, but they emphasised the importance of public vigilance in assisting those experiencing mental health crises, reported Pattaya Mail.

“This swift response highlights Pattaya’s dedication to the safety and well-being of all individuals, including foreign visitors,” an official stated. “We urge the public to report any situations where someone may be in distress so that help can be provided as quickly as possible.”

